^

Business

BSP's Medalla: Inflation to peak in September, October

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
August 19, 2022 | 4:14pm
BSP's Medalla: Inflation to peak in September, October
A man buys vegetables from a street stall in Quiapo, Manila on July 5, 2022
Jam Sta Rosa / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Felipe Medalla is optimistic that inflation will peak by September or October as markets everywhere will start pricing in recession concerns. 

Speaking in a Friday briefing organized by the Management Association of the Philippines, Medalla made the case for his rosy outlook. As it is, inflation expanded 6.4% year-on-year in July as prices of consumer goods and services shoulder the burden of expensive fuel prices and a weak peso. 

“Inflation peak will come in September, October. Global prices will start to fall partly because people will start expecting US recession,” he said. 

So far, inflation is averaging 4.7% since the start of the year. 

The national government has grown wary of the pass-through effects of inflation. This meant that inflation could soon compel sectors of the domestic economy to start raising prices to keep pace with tighter conditions.

The BSP revised their inflation forecasts this year, as full-year average is expected to breach the upper end of the government-projected 2-4% target at 5.4%. 

Sought for comment, Nicholas Antonio Mapa, senior economist at ING Bank in Manila, projected that inflation would peak in October.

“The first half of the year we were hit by the first round of inflation: mostly in imported energy and food inflation. The second half we will be hit by second-round effects: wage and transport fare adjustments plus retailers raising prices as inflation expectations rise,” he said in a Viber message. 

Expensive fuel prices, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and a strong greenback worsened global supply chain pressures in the past months. 

Domini Velasquez, chief economist at China Banking Corp. agreed with Medalla's outlook, noting how China figures largely in the inflation picture.

"...the decline in global oil prices due to recessionary fears in advanced economies as well as China’s strict zero-Covid policy will largely contribute to the inflation slowdown. The effect of BSP’s monetary tightening may also start to bite more into consumer demand and the overall price level by the end of the year," she said in a Viber message.

The US economy is widely expected to fall into a recession after the US Fed aggressively hiked interest rates in past months to cool down an overheating economy. 

For its part, the BSP tightened its key policy rate by 50 basis points yesterday, now at 3.75%. The central bank has hiked its key rate by a total of 175 basis points since the start of its monetary policy normalization in May.

Despite the BSP’s hawkish stance, the BSP has oft-repeated that successive rate hikes will not impede the country’s economic recovery from the pandemic. The national government is looking to recover lost economic ground by reopening the economy earlier this year to facilitate growth. 

The Marcos Jr. administration is likewise bullish the economy could grow by 6.5-7.5% this year amid global headwinds that could impede domestic economic growth. 

“Global commodity prices may fall (they have already) unfortunately the second half of the inflation tempest in the Philippines is just about to hit as second round effects kick in,” Mapa said.

INFLATION

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Zobel resigns as ALI chairman, Executive Committee member

Zobel resigns as ALI chairman, Executive Committee member

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Fernando Zobel de Ayala, president and CEO of Ayala Corp., has resigned as chairman and member of the executive committee...
Business
fbtw

Sugar industry mess

By Boo Chanco | 17 hours ago
Protectionism has been the bane of our country’s economic development.
Business
fbtw

‘Budget constraints to limit additional subsidies’

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 17 hours ago
The fiscal constraints of the new government may affect moves to provide subsidies to various sectors as the administration sticks to its reform bills.
Business
fbtw
Marcos admin readies first RTB issuance

Marcos admin readies first RTB issuance

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 17 hours ago
The government expects to raise a large amount of retail treasury bonds next week following the recent strong demand from...
Business
fbtw
LinkedIn ranks Metrobank top bank employer for 2022

LinkedIn ranks Metrobank top bank employer for 2022

17 hours ago
Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co., the country’s second largest private universal bank, is this year’s best bank for...
Business
fbtw
Latest

ACEN’s Australian unit gets A$100 million green financing

By Richmond Mercurio | 17 hours ago
ACEN Corp. subsidiary ACEN Australia and DBS Bank Australia have executed a facility agreement for a A$100 million green long-term revolving loan facility.
Business
fbtw

Stocks inch up ahead of expected BSP rate hike

By Iris Gonzales | 17 hours ago
Stocks inched marginally higher yesterday as investors padded their portfolios ahead of an expected rate hike by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.
Business
fbtw

Prime Infrastructure taps former SPEX exec for Malampaya

By Richmond Mercurio | 17 hours ago
Prime Infrastructure Capital Inc. of tycoon Enrique Razon has tapped a former official of Shell Philippines Exploration B.V. to head its exploration unit, which is poised to take control of the Malampaya deep-water...
Business
fbtw

Smart eyes LEO satellites for 5G

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 17 hours ago
As Elon Musk’s internet from space Starlink nears its entry in the Philippine market, PLDT Inc.’s wireless subsidiary Smart Communications Inc. has tapped a Washington-based firm to explore the use of...
Business
fbtw

BPI acting vice chairman named, independent director steps down

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 17 hours ago
Ayala-led Bank of the Philippines has revamped its board of directors and committees as vice chairman Fernando Zobel de Ayala goes on medical leave and  an independent director steps down.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with