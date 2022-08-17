^

Business

Aircraft maintenance provider launches search for aviation industry innovators

Philstar.com
August 17, 2022 | 7:58pm
Aircraft maintenance provider launches search for aviation industry innovators
This undated photo shows Lufthansa Technik Philippines' hangar.
Lufthansa Technik Philippines / Website

MANILA, Philippines —   Entrepreneurs and startups from the Asia Pacific region with products, services, or ideas that can be directly or indirectly applied to the aviation’s maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) industry have an opportunity to provide new tech solutions for the aviation’s MRO industry.

This was after one of the country’s leading providers of aircraft MRO services for civil aircraft, Lufthansa Technik Philippines, launched a startup challenge. It is an open call for innovators, coders, designers and aspiring entrepreneurs in the Asia-Pacific region who can develop solutions for the industry.

This challenge, powered by LTP and Seedstars, was launched as aircraft maintenance still heavily relies on human and manual processes. It also said that while there are emerging technologies in numerous industries, there are several areas that could disrupt aviation’s MRO space that remain unexplored.

“We believe that industries must constantly push to innovate. The aviation industry, in particular, leaves a lot of room for improvement,” Cely Rose Apple Pangan, Strategy and Corporate Projects Division manager for Lufthansa Technik Philippines, said.

“Our company is keen on helping lead the way for innovation in our space, and we’re thrilled to have the LTP Challenge set the stage for disruptors in our field,” she added.

“With the world opening back up and travel resuming, it’s about time we open more doors to innovate the aviation industry. We’re excited to launch this first-of-a-kind aviation MRO-focused startup program,” Natnicha Lertplakorn, program manager Asia of Seedstars, also said.

Participants of the LTP challenge may indulge in a five-day program designed to support high-potential entrepreneurs and startups. They will gain access to LTP’s experts and receive venture building support for their business and prepare for fundraising.  

During the end of the program, all participants will be joining the LTP Pitching Challenge, where up to three ventures will be selected and invited to the LTP headquarters. They can get an opportunity to collaborate directly with the team and the company.

Interested applicants may sign up through this link before Sept. 8, 2022. — Rosette Adel

LUFTHANSA GROUP PHILIPPINES

LUFTHANSA TECHNIK GROUP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Dennis Uy's DITO empire widens losses in first half

Dennis Uy's DITO empire widens losses in first half

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
The losses were so extensive that it overshadowed a five-digit explosion of its P3.03 billion revenue haul courtesy of its...
Business
fbtw

Sweet nothing

By Boo Chanco | 20 hours ago
A lot of people gave President Junior the benefit of the doubt after he appointed a lot of credible technocrats in his Cabinet.
Business
fbtw

Philippines inflation and the economy

By Gerardo P. Sicat | 20 hours ago
In recent months, the country has been experiencing rising prices of goods and services.
Business
fbtw
Sugar crunch complicates pandemic recovery for Philippine confectioners

Sugar crunch complicates pandemic recovery for Philippine confectioners

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
“If nobody would help us, we would be at the mercy of suppliers."
Business
fbtw

Sugar daddy

By Boo Chanco | 2 days ago
Our government’s decades old strategy of playing sugar daddy to our sugar industry has to end for the good of the rest of us Filipinos.
Business
fbtw
Latest
South Korean founder of failed Terra coin admits he was 'wrong'

South Korean founder of failed Terra coin admits he was 'wrong'

4 hours ago
The dramatic disintegration of stablecoin TerraUSD and its sister token Luna -- which both dropped to nearly zero in value...
Business
fbtw
DITO CME lost P7.3 billion on forex in H1

DITO CME lost P7.3 billion on forex in H1

11 hours ago
Is this a good result for DITO? No, but operations are not as bad as the headline losses could make you think.
Business
fbtw
VistaREIT Q2 div is actually a blended special/regular dividend

VistaREIT Q2 div is actually a blended special/regular dividend

11 hours ago
Thanks to the VREIT IR department for their quick response, and for wishing me good “VHealth”.
Business
fbtw
JG Summit&rsquo;s Q2 profit didn&rsquo;t drop 95%... it went up 335%!

JG Summit’s Q2 profit didn’t drop 95%... it went up 335%!

11 hours ago
I apologize to you all for my error.
Business
fbtw
Quick takes from around the market

Quick takes from around the market

11 hours ago
Quick takes!
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with