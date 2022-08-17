Aircraft maintenance provider launches search for aviation industry innovators

MANILA, Philippines — Entrepreneurs and startups from the Asia Pacific region with products, services, or ideas that can be directly or indirectly applied to the aviation’s maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) industry have an opportunity to provide new tech solutions for the aviation’s MRO industry.

This was after one of the country’s leading providers of aircraft MRO services for civil aircraft, Lufthansa Technik Philippines, launched a startup challenge. It is an open call for innovators, coders, designers and aspiring entrepreneurs in the Asia-Pacific region who can develop solutions for the industry.

This challenge, powered by LTP and Seedstars, was launched as aircraft maintenance still heavily relies on human and manual processes. It also said that while there are emerging technologies in numerous industries, there are several areas that could disrupt aviation’s MRO space that remain unexplored.

“We believe that industries must constantly push to innovate. The aviation industry, in particular, leaves a lot of room for improvement,” Cely Rose Apple Pangan, Strategy and Corporate Projects Division manager for Lufthansa Technik Philippines, said.

“Our company is keen on helping lead the way for innovation in our space, and we’re thrilled to have the LTP Challenge set the stage for disruptors in our field,” she added.

“With the world opening back up and travel resuming, it’s about time we open more doors to innovate the aviation industry. We’re excited to launch this first-of-a-kind aviation MRO-focused startup program,” Natnicha Lertplakorn, program manager Asia of Seedstars, also said.

Participants of the LTP challenge may indulge in a five-day program designed to support high-potential entrepreneurs and startups. They will gain access to LTP’s experts and receive venture building support for their business and prepare for fundraising.

During the end of the program, all participants will be joining the LTP Pitching Challenge, where up to three ventures will be selected and invited to the LTP headquarters. They can get an opportunity to collaborate directly with the team and the company.

Interested applicants may sign up through this link before Sept. 8, 2022. — Rosette Adel