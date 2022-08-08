^

Business

Farm output shrinks in Duterte admin's final quarter

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
August 8, 2022 | 5:27pm
Farm output shrinks in Duterte admin's final quarter
Historically, agriculture accounts for 10% of the country’s GDP employs about a quarter of Filipino workers. But despite its important role to the economy, the farm sector has been left behind by other industries while agriculture workers live in abject poverty.
STAR / Walter Bollozos, file

MANILA, Philippines — In the final quarter of the Duterte administration, Filipino agricultural workers struggled as farm output shrank anew, leaving more questions than answers on how the national government could support their sector.

The Philippine Statistics Authority released data on Monday that revealed the value of agriculture and fisheries production shrank 0.6% year-on-year in the second quarter at constant 2018 prices. This was a better showing compared to the outturn a year ago when it contracted 1.5%. 

On a quarterly basis, the latest reading fared poorly as farm output declined 0.3% in the first quarter of 2022. 

Historically, agriculture has contributed about a tenth of GDP and employed about a quarter of Filipino workers, but advancement in other economic sectors had left behind the farm industry that the Duterte administration struggled to revive.

The country’s agriculture industry is in a fragile state of recovery these days since it needs to balance the country’s food needs while bearing the weight of expensive fuel prices that pushed production and input costs up. Even then, the sector is still finding lost footing after typhoon ‘Odette’ ravaged crucial agricultural land at the end of 2021. 

Data broken down showed that crop production, which accounts for 54.9% of total output, skidded 2.8% year-on-year in the second quarter. Amid a reported sugar shortage, the PSA reported sugarcane production led the list of ‘losers’ as output plummeted 53.8% compared with a year ago. Palay and corn output, which was hampered by Odette in the first quarter, reported marginal gains. 

Commenting on the data, Domini Velasquez, chief economist of China Banking Corp, noted several factors that weighed heavily on production. 

“I think a little bit of Odette for sugar. However, for other products such as livestock, there is some recovery/repopulation of the hog industry from the effects of the African swine fever since 2019,” she said in a Viber message. 

Livestock production, which accounts for 14.6% of output, inched up 2.1% in the second quarter of the year, supported by a 22.2% growth in dairy output as well as improved hauls from hog and cattle farms. Goat and carabao production shrank in the same period. 

Poultry production expanded 7.8% year-on-year in the second quarter, a slower figure compared to the 12.3% observed at the start of the year. 

“Poultry also likely benefited from the ability to control the avian flu in certain municipalities and cities. However, there was also a fishing ban in the west Philippine sea in Q2 which probably affected the performance of the fisheries sector,” Velasquez added.

The fisheries subsector shrank 2.3% year-on-year in the same period, hampered by double-digit declines in sugpo (tiger prawn) (30.8%), alimasag (blue crab) (28.5%), tulingan (frigate tuna) (21.8%), alimango (mudcrab) (20.9%), talakitok (cavalla) (16.6%), and bangus (milkfish) (15.5%). 

“Moving forward, key risks are higher fertilizer and feeds costs (e.g. corn), which can affect the amount of investment of farmers and agricultural workers…Moreover, for poultry and livestock, pricier feeds may lead to scrimping on feeds or shifting to lower quality feeds and medicines and may affect the quality of the produce,” Velasquez said.

PHILIPPINE AGRICULTURE

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Ramon Ang’s promise

By Iris Gonzales | 18 hours ago
Leafing through several pages containing details of the New Manila International Airport or the Bulacan International Airport, tycoon Ramon “RSA” Ang explains the progress of the planned new gateway....
Business
fbtw
San Miguel to build 12 poultry mega plants for $1.2 billion

San Miguel to build 12 poultry mega plants for $1.2 billion

By Iris Gonzales | 18 hours ago
Diversified conglomerate San Miguel Corp., through its food and beverage unit, plans to build at a cost of $1.2-billion, 12...
Business
fbtw
Unemployment rate steadies in June; job quality improves

Unemployment rate steadies in June; job quality improves

By Ramon Royandoyan | 7 hours ago
Unemployment stood unmoved in June while the quality of available jobs improved, in what may be a show of resilience in the...
Business
fbtw

Filipinos among victims of $300 million pyramid scam

By Iris Gonzales | 18 hours ago
A $300-million pyramid scheme that has victimized retail investors across the globe has caught the attention of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.
Business
fbtw

Science and agri productivity

By Boo Chanco | 18 hours ago
We have bright technocrats and scientists, and many international organizations benefit from their services. In agriculture, the scientists at UP Los Baños are among the world’s best.
Business
fbtw
Latest
Meralco cuts power rates anew in August

Meralco cuts power rates anew in August

By Ramon Royandoyan | 3 hours ago
In a statement on Monday, the Pangilinan-led firm said the reduction of P0.2087 this month to P9.5458 per kWh is equivalent...
Business
fbtw
For recovery&rsquo;s sake, Philippines rescues &lsquo;dirty&rsquo; companies from pandemic hole

For recovery’s sake, Philippines rescues ‘dirty’ companies from pandemic hole

By Ramon Royandoyan | 5 hours ago
Here's how the Philippines missed a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to tackle the long-term threat of climate change amid the...
Business
fbtw
Is Au-Ghost real? A data-driven analysis says &ldquo;Maybe&rdquo;

Is Au-Ghost real? A data-driven analysis says “Maybe”

9 hours ago
Comparatively, March and November are just anonymous poor performers with none of that world-class branding.
Business
fbtw
Quick takes from around the market

Quick takes from around the market

9 hours ago
PAL basically has one year left on the relief of its renegotiated plane leases, which allowed PAL to only pay according to...
Business
fbtw
Strong GDP growth likely sustained in Q2

Strong GDP growth likely sustained in Q2

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 18 hours ago
The economy likely sustained the strong growth in the second quarter amid the further reopening of the economy from strict...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with