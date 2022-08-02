^

Business

Factory activity slows in July

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
August 2, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s factory activity slowed down in July as higher prices and global uncertainties dampened demand for products.

S&P Global Market Intelligence said in a report released yesterday that the country’s purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 50.8 in July from 53.8 in June.

The latest reading remained above the 50-no change threshold, which S&P Global said indicates “only a minor improvement in the health of the sector.”

A reading above 50 means expansion, while a reading below the threshold denotes a contraction.

Maryam Baluch, economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said the headline figure of 50.8 in July shows the slowest expansion since January.

With the exception of January, S&P Global said last month’s reading was the weakest in 11 months.

S&P Global said client activity was weak in July as higher charges affected sales.

Amid rising inflation, firms responded to increasing cost of inputs by hiking their prices.

According to S&P Global, average costs rose to a three-month high in July, while output prices climbed to the third sharpest rate on record.

The country’s inflation rate rose to 6.1 percent in June, its highest rate in more than three years, from 5.4 percent in May.

For the first half, inflation averaged 4.4 percent, above the two to four percent target of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

S&P Global said demand from overseas also weakened further, given global uncertainties and the ongoing impact of the pandemic.

With business requirements receding and prices going up, S&P Global said firms were not keen to make purchases.

“Buying activity was muted throughout July, with the rate of increase only fractional overall,” it said.

Baluch said firms also faced logistical challenges, shipment delays, and port congestion.

While demand was weak, firms were able to increase their workforce numbers for the third successive month.

“Efforts to expand capacity were successful as backlogs of work continued to decline in July,” S&P Global said, noting the lack of new orders enabled firms to clear their backlogs.

Even as there are signs of weaker demand conditions, firms expect to see demand pick up over the coming year.

“Despite the downside risks to growth arising from greater inflationary pressure, the outlook for the coming 12 months strengthened in July, with firms remaining hopeful of a better global economic climate,” Baluch said.

S&P GLOBAL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Biz group: We bought tickets to Marcos movie to support Nutribun program

Biz group: We bought tickets to Marcos movie to support Nutribun program

13 hours ago
Nutribun is a type of bread given away at government feeding programs from the 1970s as part of a USAID campaign against...
Business
fbtw
Petron profits doubled in H1 on rallying oil prices, high demand

Petron profits doubled in H1 on rallying oil prices, high demand

8 hours ago
Earnings of listed oil firm Petron Corp. doubled year-on-year in the first half, as high oil prices boosted sales while demand...
Business
fbtw
BPI says strong enough to absorb rate hikes, but inflation still a threat

BPI says strong enough to absorb rate hikes, but inflation still a threat

10 hours ago
Ayala-led Bank of the Philippine Islands said Monday its balance sheet is strong enough to weather the impact of the Bangko...
Business
fbtw

All in the same boat

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
One of the first things President Junior should have done as he assumed office was to call the biggest taipans to a meeting at the Palace. There are not more than a hundred of them that really matter.
Business
fbtw
Philippine factory output slows to 11-month low as inflation bites

Philippine factory output slows to 11-month low as inflation bites

15 hours ago
Philippine factory output posted its weakest expansion in 11 months in July as red-hot inflation hurts demand.
Business
fbtw
Latest
Rate hikes favorable for Philippine banks, says Fitch

Rate hikes favorable for Philippine banks, says Fitch

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The current monetary policy tightening cycle in Asia-Pacific is favorable for Philippine banks, but is not expected to result...
Business
fbtw
Stocks pull back as investors take wait-and-see stance

Stocks pull back as investors take wait-and-see stance

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
The Philippine stock market opened the week on a listless note as investors opted to adopt a wait-and-see stance on the absence...
Business
fbtw
BDO earnings up 12% to P23.9 billion in H1

BDO earnings up 12% to P23.9 billion in H1

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The net income of Sy-led BDO Unibank Inc. went up by 12 percent to P23.9 billion in the first half from P21.4 billion in the...
Business
fbtw
Petron doubles 1st half income

Petron doubles 1st half income

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Petron Corp. doubled its net income in the first half on the back of higher sales volumes.
Business
fbtw
DBM releases P8 billion for farmers&rsquo; subsidy

DBM releases P8 billion for farmers’ subsidy

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The Department of Budget and Management has released P8.05 billion in excess tariff revenues from the Rice Tariffication Law...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with