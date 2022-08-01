^

Business

PDEx sees record bond listing this year

Lawrence Agcaoili - The Philippine Star
August 1, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Bond listings on the Philippine Dealing & Exchange Corp. (PDEx) are projected to set a new record high this year as more banks return to the domestic bond market for their funding needs.

PDEx president and CEO Antonino Nakpil said during the listing of the P7.5-billion bonds issued by Bank of Commerce that “the bank issuer community has returned to the debt capital markets with fervor.”

Nakpil said that the listing of the maiden bonds issued by the banking arm of diversified conglomerate San Miguel Corp. (SMC) is the seventh to be made by a bank so far this year.

“Bank of Commerce is the seventh bank to come to market and indicating positive signals from such a vital cog in the national economic engine. The issuance and listing activities remain a bright spot in an otherwise dull year for the fixed income market,” Nakpil said.

Bond listings on the PDEx plunged by 45 percent to P213.5 billion last year from an all-time high of P387.8 billion in 2020 or during the height of the pandemic.

With the listing of the bonds issued by Bank of Commerce, Nakpil said the amount raised through PDEx has reached P352.5 billion.

“At P352.5 billion of new listings, we are already at striking distance of that old 2020 record,” Nakpil said.

Aside from Bank of Commerce, other banks that issued debt instruments this year include Security Bank with P16 billion,Union Bank of the Philippines with P11 billion, Development Bank of the Philippines with P12 billion, Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. with P14.76 billion, Bank of the Philippines with P27 billion, and BDO Unibank with a record P52.7 billion.

In all, Philippine banks raised P140.96 billion so far this year, accounting for almost 40 percent of the total amount raised since the beginning of the year.

Nakpil said that PDEx booked a monthly record of P96 billion in July, with SMC’s banking and energy arm accounting for almost half of the amount raised.

Aside from the P7.5-billion listed by Bank of Commerce, SMC Global Power Holdings Corp. (SMCGP) returned to the domestic bond with the issuance of P40-billion worth of bonds last July 26.

PDEX
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Jollibee opens 9th branch of Tim Ho Wan in China

Jollibee opens 9th branch of Tim Ho Wan in China

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Filipino-owned Asian conglomerate Jollibee Foods Corp. has expanded anew in China with the opening of its ninth Tim Ho Wan...
Business
fbtw

International banker completes 7-man Monetary Board

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
International central banker Eli Remolona Jr. has been appointed as the newest member of the Monetary Board, completing the seven-man roster of the policy-making body of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.
Business
fbtw
PLDT fires up P7 billion undersea cable

PLDT fires up P7 billion undersea cable

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Integrated telco PLDT Inc. has activated its undersea cable system to increase its international capacity to 60 terabits per...
Business
fbtw
Philippines faces risk of credit downgrade .

Philippines faces risk of credit downgrade .

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 days ago
The Philippines is facing downgrade pressure due to the scarring caused by the pandemic, the expected slower economic growth...
Business
fbtw
BSP: Inflation likely settled between 5.6-6.4% in July

BSP: Inflation likely settled between 5.6-6.4% in July

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said inflation likely settled between 5.6 percent and 6.4 percent in July, driven by the continued...
Business
fbtw
Latest
Economy likely sustained growth in 2nd quarter

Economy likely sustained growth in 2nd quarter

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The economy likely sustained  the strong economic rebound  in the second quarter with a gross domestic product expansion...
Business
fbtw
Government slashes borrowings by 45% to P1.07 trillion in H1

Government slashes borrowings by 45% to P1.07 trillion in H1

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The government slashed its borrowings in the first semester to just a little over P1 trillion as the economy continues to...
Business
fbtw
Inflation forecasts for July mixed

Inflation forecasts for July mixed

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Economists are at odds over the inflation figures for July, with some expecting further pickup and others seeing a slowdown...
Business
fbtw
Prices of construction materials climb at fastest pace in 13 years

Prices of construction materials climb at fastest pace in 13 years

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Retail prices of building materials in the National Capital Region continued to pick up in May, posting the fastest annual...
Business
fbtw

Slowing down the pace

By Wilson Sy | 1 hour ago
After falling 20.6 percent in the first half of the year, the S&P 500 rose 9.1 percent in July, posting its best monthly return since November 2020.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with