^

Business

RTNMC to expand limestone quarry

Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
August 1, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corp. (RTNMC), a subsidiary of Nickel Asia Corp., is planning to spend P410 million to expand its Gotok Limestone Quarry area by another 46.9 hectares to extend its lifespan up to 2033.

In a filing with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Environmental Management Bureau (DENR-EMB), RTMNC proposed to expand its limestone quarry area from 13 hectares to 59.90 hectares in Iwahig and Sandoval, Municipality of Bataraza, Palawan.

“To extend the minelife of the Gotok Limestone Quarry, RTNMC is proposing to expand its development area to 59.90 hectares,” the company said.

The proposed additional 46.9-hectare area is still within the company’s 84.5-hectare mineral production sharing agreement (MPSA).

“By applying for the expansion of the area, the RTNMC’s operation is projected to extend up to 2033 as seen in the proposed long-range plan,” RTNMC said.

The company said its operations would only last up to 2021 with the continuous limestone extraction.

It currently supplies the limestone requirement of Coral Bay Nickel Corp. (CBNC) and Graymont (Philippines) Inc. located within the Rio Tuba Export Processing Zone (RTEPZ).

“CBNC and GPI will have to resort to finding another supplier that will be able to satisfy their limestone requirement in terms of size, grade and volume,” RTNMC said.

Despite the expansion area, the company’s extraction rate shall be maintained at 725,000 wet metric tons (WMT) annually, as allowed under its environmental clearance certificate (ECC) granted in 2019.

Based on the Feasibility Study conducted for this proposed expansion project, the Gotok Limestone Quarry has a total resource of 24.32 million WMT with an average grade of 94.49 percent.

The company said it was already granted with a Strategic Environmental Plan Clearance from the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development on May 27, 2021.

RTNMC secured its initial ECC for its Gotok Limestone Quarry operation in 2003. It then started its commercial production of limestone in 2005.

RTNMC is recognized as one of the largest corporate taxpayers in Palawan. It has paid the provincial coffers P340 million in real property tax from 2016 until 2020.

Meanwhile, RTNMC is one of the four mining operations that showed excellent benchmarks for future mining entrants, whether open-pit or underground mining.

This is based on the Mining Industry Coordinating Council (MICC)’s review of 45 large-scale metallic mining operations in the Philippines released by the National Economic and Development Authority .

The MICC is mandated to assess and review all mining operations concerning their compliance with existing laws and regulations. It also reviews mining-related laws, rules, and regulations, and provides corresponding policy recommendations to improve their effectiveness and relevance.

DENR
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Jollibee opens 9th branch of Tim Ho Wan in China

Jollibee opens 9th branch of Tim Ho Wan in China

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Filipino-owned Asian conglomerate Jollibee Foods Corp. has expanded anew in China with the opening of its ninth Tim Ho Wan...
Business
fbtw

International banker completes 7-man Monetary Board

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
International central banker Eli Remolona Jr. has been appointed as the newest member of the Monetary Board, completing the seven-man roster of the policy-making body of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.
Business
fbtw
PLDT fires up P7 billion undersea cable

PLDT fires up P7 billion undersea cable

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Integrated telco PLDT Inc. has activated its undersea cable system to increase its international capacity to 60 terabits per...
Business
fbtw
Philippines faces risk of credit downgrade .

Philippines faces risk of credit downgrade .

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 days ago
The Philippines is facing downgrade pressure due to the scarring caused by the pandemic, the expected slower economic growth...
Business
fbtw
BSP: Inflation likely settled between 5.6-6.4% in July

BSP: Inflation likely settled between 5.6-6.4% in July

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said inflation likely settled between 5.6 percent and 6.4 percent in July, driven by the continued...
Business
fbtw
Latest
Economy likely sustained growth in 2nd quarter

Economy likely sustained growth in 2nd quarter

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The economy likely sustained  the strong economic rebound  in the second quarter with a gross domestic product expansion...
Business
fbtw
Government slashes borrowings by 45% to P1.07 trillion in H1

Government slashes borrowings by 45% to P1.07 trillion in H1

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The government slashed its borrowings in the first semester to just a little over P1 trillion as the economy continues to...
Business
fbtw
Inflation forecasts for July mixed

Inflation forecasts for July mixed

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Economists are at odds over the inflation figures for July, with some expecting further pickup and others seeing a slowdown...
Business
fbtw
Prices of construction materials climb at fastest pace in 13 years

Prices of construction materials climb at fastest pace in 13 years

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Retail prices of building materials in the National Capital Region continued to pick up in May, posting the fastest annual...
Business
fbtw

Slowing down the pace

By Wilson Sy | 1 hour ago
After falling 20.6 percent in the first half of the year, the S&P 500 rose 9.1 percent in July, posting its best monthly return since November 2020.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with