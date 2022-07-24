GERI opens Boracay Newcoast Convention Center

MANILA, Philippines — Andrew Tan-led Global-Estate Resorts Inc. (GERI) is opening its Boracay Newcoast Convention Center (BNCC) this month.

BNCC will rise within the expansive 150-hectare Boracay Newcoast in the eastern part of Boracay Island.

The 1,200-seater convention facility will have a capacity of 400 persons for theater-type set-up and 250 persons for banquet-type setup.

Megaworld Hotels & Resorts managing director Cleofe Albiso said the new convention center would be an ideal MICE facility. Megaworld Hotels is the operator of BNCC.

“A theater-type setting will give us a capacity of around 1,200 persons, while a banquet setup will allow up to 750 persons,” Albiso said.

The BNCC will be a modern MICE facility within the 150-hectare tourism township, said Albiso.

The new convention facility will also have a close proximity to the beach area of Boracay Newcoast.

BNCC will be fully air-conditioned and will be equipped with a 100 percent backup power supply, according to GERI.

The convention facility will also be equipped with WiFi internet access, fixed video screens and motorized projector screens with sound system for MICE events.

“We will also have a high ceiling of up to nine meters, which event organizers prefer so they can be flexible with their designs and program performances. We carefully took into consideration the major requirements of events, not just for conventions and conferences, but also for weddings,” Albiso said.

Savoy Hotel Boracay and Belmont Hotel Boracay, the two hotels already operating inside Boracay Newcoast, will handle the banquet requirements of the BNCC.