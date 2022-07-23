^

Business

Premium features, services vault Golden Haven on top

The Philippine Star
July 23, 2022 | 8:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Villar-owned Golden Haven continues to improve on providing a vast range of premium funeral services and products to its customers, cementing its stature as the leader in the Philippine death care industry.

Golden Haven Chapels and Crematorium, for instance, has pulled out all the stops to offer comfort and ease to bereaved families with hotel-like facilities: beautiful high ceilings, WiFi-ready chapel rooms, spacious parking areas for large congregations, and a lobby with a competent front desk staff that operates 24/7, ready to assist with customers’ and guests’ needs.

To adapt to the digital times, and as a response to the ongoing pandemic, Golden Haven likewise offers Wake Connect – a real-time and interactive wake-viewing service that enables family and friends, here and abroad, to pay their respects from wherever they are. This service acknowledges the concept of an ‘expanded and mobile community,’ allowing them to reach out to loved ones and friends and condole with them.

Amid such premium features, Golden Haven continues to upgrade their products and amenities to remain on top of their game. Outside of the classic funeral and cremation services, Golden Haven also offers home viewing funeral service, casket customization, chapel rentals, hearse rentals, freezer storage, autopsy restoration, documents facilitation, post-mortem RT-PCR swab tests, imported urns, keepsakes, and even Filipiniana ensembles and barongs.

For those who wish to personally convey their sympathies, Golden Haven Chapels and Crematorium offer convenience and accessibility. Its primary location is at Villar Sipag Complex, along the C-5 Extension Road in Las Piñas City. It is in close proximity to a hotel, several restaurants and coffee shops. It is also within striking distance of Golden Haven Memorial Park Las Piñas as well as the San Ezekiel Moreno church and columbarium.

Golden Haven Memorial Park is a subsidiary company of publicly listed Golden MV Holdings Inc., one of the largest real estate companies in the country.

VILLAR
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Talking to yourself

By Francis J. Kong | 8 hours ago
Ever talk to yourself? I do it all the time.
Business
fbtw
Philippines debt rose the most in Southeast Asia &ndash; Moody&rsquo;s

Philippines debt rose the most in Southeast Asia – Moody’s

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The ratio of government debt to the economic output, as measured by the gross domestic product (GDP), increased the most in...
Business
fbtw

Bank of Commerce joins ranks of top fund managers

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 8 hours ago
The banking arm of diversified conglomerate San Miguel Corp. has joined the ranks of the country’s top performing fund managers as two of its peso unit investment trust funds ranked third in their respective...
Business
fbtw
Stocks rebound, end week higher

Stocks rebound, end week higher

By Iris Gonzales | 8 hours ago
Stocks halted a two-day downturn to end the week higher yesterday, as market sentiment got a boost from a rebound on Wall...
Business
fbtw

Asserting our sovereignty, energy is at stake

By Iris Gonzales | 3 days ago
Around this time six years ago, on July 12, 2016, the Arbitral Tribunal at the Hague handed down its landmark ruling affirming the rules-based international order governing the South China Sea and upholding the country’s...
Business
fbtw
Latest

AC Energy changes name to ACEN Corp

By Richmond Mercurio | 44 minutes ago
ACEN Corp. has  secured the Securities and Exchange Commission‘s approval to change its corporate name and make amendments to its primary and secondary purposes.
Business
fbtw

DART, Robinsons Supermarket team up for 15-minute grocery delivery guarantee

44 minutes ago
DART, a Manila-based quick-commerce provider, plans to tap the underserved online grocery market to grow its presence in the country as it banks on its 15-minute guarantee of instant grocery delivery service.
Business
fbtw

Nestle appoints new corporate affairs head

44 minutes ago
Nestlé Philippines chairman and CEO Kais Marzouki has announced the appointment of Jose Uy III as senior vice president and head of corporate affairs effective this month. Prior to this appointment, he was...
Business
fbtw

PNB infuses additional P392 million into Allianz joint venture

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 44 minutes ago
Philippine National Bank of tobacco and airline magnate Lucio Tan is injecting P392 million in additional capital to its existing joint venture with Munich-based global financial services provider Allianz.
Business
fbtw

Do we still need a bank secrecy law?

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 44 minutes ago
Various business groups and foreign chambers of commerce have requested President Bongbong Marcos to prioritize certain legislative proposals, among which is an amendment to the country’s bank secrecy law...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with