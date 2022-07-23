Premium features, services vault Golden Haven on top

MANILA, Philippines — Villar-owned Golden Haven continues to improve on providing a vast range of premium funeral services and products to its customers, cementing its stature as the leader in the Philippine death care industry.

Golden Haven Chapels and Crematorium, for instance, has pulled out all the stops to offer comfort and ease to bereaved families with hotel-like facilities: beautiful high ceilings, WiFi-ready chapel rooms, spacious parking areas for large congregations, and a lobby with a competent front desk staff that operates 24/7, ready to assist with customers’ and guests’ needs.

To adapt to the digital times, and as a response to the ongoing pandemic, Golden Haven likewise offers Wake Connect – a real-time and interactive wake-viewing service that enables family and friends, here and abroad, to pay their respects from wherever they are. This service acknowledges the concept of an ‘expanded and mobile community,’ allowing them to reach out to loved ones and friends and condole with them.

Amid such premium features, Golden Haven continues to upgrade their products and amenities to remain on top of their game. Outside of the classic funeral and cremation services, Golden Haven also offers home viewing funeral service, casket customization, chapel rentals, hearse rentals, freezer storage, autopsy restoration, documents facilitation, post-mortem RT-PCR swab tests, imported urns, keepsakes, and even Filipiniana ensembles and barongs.

For those who wish to personally convey their sympathies, Golden Haven Chapels and Crematorium offer convenience and accessibility. Its primary location is at Villar Sipag Complex, along the C-5 Extension Road in Las Piñas City. It is in close proximity to a hotel, several restaurants and coffee shops. It is also within striking distance of Golden Haven Memorial Park Las Piñas as well as the San Ezekiel Moreno church and columbarium.

Golden Haven Memorial Park is a subsidiary company of publicly listed Golden MV Holdings Inc., one of the largest real estate companies in the country.