Seminar to guide in preparation of bid documents for procurement

MANILA, Philippines — Effective Oct. 6, 2020, the Government Procurement Policy Board (GPPB) released a new set of bidding documents to align with the 2016 Revised Procurement Law and IRR for the bidding of goods, infrastructure and consulting services. The rules mandate prospective bidders to use these forms to avoid disqualification.

To help those in the private sector who wants to do business with the government, as well as to assist public officials in understanding these changes, the Center for Global Best Practices is hosting the rerun of the following training programs from 1:30 p.m to 4:45 p.m. via Zoom:

*The New Bidding Documents for the Procurement of Goods (Aug. 17)

*The New Bidding Documents for the Procurement of Infrastructure (Sept. 12)

*Best Practices Guide to Prepare New Bid Forms and Templates for Consulting Services (Oct. 25)

Failure to successfully conclude procurement projects are normally due to faulty crafting of the TORs and requirements in the bidding documents, while the disqualification of bidders are attributable to inability to align their bidding documents with the New Philippine Bidding Documents (6th edition). These training programs are designed to guide participants in the preparation of their bidding documents based on the provisions of the RA 9184 or the 2016 Revised IRR on the Procurement Law and the recent GPPB issuances.

Learn from expert practitioner, Atty. Zoilo Andin Jr., who is the course director and lecturer at CGBP. He is a consultant, adviser, and lecturer to many national government agencies, LGUs, private companies, and law firms on Procurement Law. His expertise in public procurement was honed by his former government positions – president and COO, Northrail Corp.; deputy administrator, Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System; executive director of the National Solid Waste Management Commission and the Pasig River Rehabilitation Commission. Presently, he serves as procurement specialist for USAID-SURGE Component 1 Projects. He is also a resource person and subject matter expert for ecological solid waste management for the PCAPI Region 4A.

Registration is open to the general public and is highly recommended for the head and members of Bids and Awards committee (BAC), BAC secretariat, procuring and bidding entities, and those in the private sector who would like to do business with the government.

For details and a complete list of Best Practices programs, visit www.cgbp.org or call Manila lines (+63 2) 8556-8968 / 69 or (+63 2) 8842-7148 or 59.