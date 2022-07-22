^

Business

Seminar to guide in preparation of bid documents for procurement

The Philippine Star
July 22, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Effective Oct. 6, 2020, the Government Procurement Policy Board (GPPB) released a new set of bidding documents to align with the 2016 Revised Procurement Law and IRR for the bidding of goods, infrastructure and consulting services. The rules mandate prospective bidders to use these forms to avoid disqualification.

To help those in the private sector who wants to do business with the government, as well as to assist public officials in understanding these changes, the Center for Global Best Practices is hosting the rerun of the following training programs from 1:30 p.m to 4:45 p.m. via Zoom:

*The New Bidding Documents for the Procurement of Goods (Aug. 17)

*The New Bidding Documents for the Procurement of Infrastructure (Sept. 12)

*Best Practices Guide to Prepare New Bid Forms and Templates for Consulting Services (Oct. 25)

Failure to successfully conclude procurement projects are normally due to faulty crafting of the TORs and requirements in the bidding documents, while the disqualification of bidders are attributable to inability to align their bidding documents with the New Philippine Bidding Documents (6th edition). These training programs are designed to guide participants in the preparation of their bidding documents based on the provisions of the RA 9184 or the 2016 Revised IRR on the Procurement Law and the recent GPPB issuances.

Learn from expert practitioner, Atty. Zoilo Andin Jr., who is the course director and lecturer at CGBP. He is a consultant, adviser, and lecturer to many national government agencies, LGUs, private companies, and law firms on Procurement Law. His expertise in public procurement was honed by his former government positions – president and COO, Northrail Corp.; deputy administrator, Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System; executive director of the National Solid Waste Management Commission and the Pasig River Rehabilitation Commission.    Presently, he serves as procurement specialist for USAID-SURGE Component 1 Projects. He is also a resource person and subject matter expert for ecological solid waste management for the PCAPI Region 4A.

Registration is open to the general public and is highly recommended for the head and members of Bids and Awards committee (BAC), BAC secretariat, procuring and bidding entities, and those in the private sector who would like to do business with the government.

For details and a complete list of Best Practices programs, visit www.cgbp.org or call Manila lines (+63 2) 8556-8968 / 69 or (+63 2) 8842-7148 or 59.

GPPB
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PSE sanctions ABS-CBN

PSE sanctions ABS-CBN

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 3 days ago
The Philippine Stock Exchange has sanctioned ABS-CBN Corp. for multiple violations of the rules and regulations of discl...
Business
fbtw
Philippines bucks Asia downgrades with better growth outlook from ADB

Philippines bucks Asia downgrades with better growth outlook from ADB

By Ramon Royandoyan | 14 hours ago
The Philippines joins a small number of Asian economies that received a better economic outlook from ADB.
Business
fbtw
Debt payments send Philippine dollar position to a deficit in June

Debt payments send Philippine dollar position to a deficit in June

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
The Philippines posted another dollar deficit in June, albeit narrower than the previous month's gap, as the national government...
Business
fbtw

Asserting our sovereignty, energy is at stake

By Iris Gonzales | 2 days ago
Around this time six years ago, on July 12, 2016, the Arbitral Tribunal at the Hague handed down its landmark ruling affirming the rules-based international order governing the South China Sea and upholding the country’s...
Business
fbtw
UnionBank to close Citi deal next month

UnionBank to close Citi deal next month

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
Aboitiz-led Union Bank of the Philippines is expected to close the acquisition of the consumer banking business of global...
Business
fbtw
Latest
ADB hikes Philippines growth forecast GDP seen to grow by 6.5% this year

ADB hikes Philippines growth forecast GDP seen to grow by 6.5% this year

By Louella Desiderio | 2 hours ago
The Asian Development Bank expects the Philippine economy to grow faster than initially anticipated this year, following the...
Business
fbtw
Farmgate palay prices rise in May

Farmgate palay prices rise in May

By Danessa Rivera | 2 hours ago
The farmgate prices of palay or unhusked rice increased by  1.6 percent in May from year-ago levels, a welcome development...
Business
fbtw
BSP pushes ASEAN cross-border payments

BSP pushes ASEAN cross-border payments

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas continues to push for multilateral cross-border payments connectivity in the region as countries...
Business
fbtw
Philippines debt rose the most in Southeast Asia &ndash; Moody&rsquo;s

Philippines debt rose the most in Southeast Asia – Moody’s

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 hours ago
The ratio of government debt to the economic output, as measured by the gross domestic product (GDP), increased the most in...
Business
fbtw
Stocks retreat anew on lack of new catalysts

Stocks retreat anew on lack of new catalysts

By Iris Gonzales | 2 hours ago
Share prices fell for a second day yesterday as investors waited on the sidelines for fresh catalysts to drive the market,...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with