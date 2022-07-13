^

Business

Renewable energy firm Alternergy files for P2.18-B IPO

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
July 13, 2022 | 1:16pm
Renewable energy firm Alternergy files for P2.18-B IPO
This undated file photo shows the Philippine Stock Exchange building in Taguig City.
Edd Gumban, file

MANILA, Philippines — Renewable energy firm Alternergy Holdings Corp. has announced plans to take the company public in a bid to raise cash to bankroll several projects in its pipeline.

Filing documents released by the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed Alternergy plans to sell 1.28 billion primary shares to the public at P1.48 apiece.

If investor interest proves strong, the renewable energy holding company plans to sell 192.2 million more shares to meet the extra demand.

Including the overallotment option, the company is poised to raise P2.18 billion from its maiden share sale. Of that amount, net proceeds from the sale of primary shares amounting to P1.81 billion will be used for the construction of two renewable energy projects, shares acquisition, and pre-development expenses of projects in its pipeline.

Much like any company looking to go public these days, Alternergy will discover a market weathering intense investor aversion as bleak economic conditions at home and abroad stoke panic on trading floors. In the past months, some companies have deferred their fundraising plans, including initial public offerings.

Alternergy is looking to make waves in the renewables sector in a country struggling to find solid ground as it transitions to depend on more sustainable forms of energy.

The company was one of the first recipients of national government contracts for wind power, which include rights to develop Pililla in Rizal. Outside the country, Alternergy is developing a solar photovoltaic and battery energy storage hybrid project in Palau, which its documents touted as the largest of its kind in the western Pacific.

Three of the company's founding partners were involved in the development of the wind farm in Bangui located in Ilocos Norte.

The company was founded shortly after the Bangui wind farm was completed. One of its partners includes Arroyo-era energy minister Vicente Perez.

Based on timeline it submitted to the SEC, Alternergy’s IPO is set on November 11 to 17. The company plans to debut on the Philippine Stock Exchange on November 25.

ALTERNERGY PHILIPPINES HOLDING CORP

IPO

PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

The here and now

By Boo Chanco | 14 hours ago
The angry crowd rushing through the presidential palace in Sri Lanka must have evoked a sense of deja vu to our new President.
Business
fbtw
Peso touches all-time low vs dollar

Peso touches all-time low vs dollar

By Ramon Royandoyan | 21 hours ago
Just as it was about to hit its all-time low against the dollar, the peso relented on Tuesday.
Business
fbtw

Stock transaction tax: An income tax or percentage tax?

By Gretchen R. Pano | 1 day ago
Last year, the Philippine Stock Exchange released a report on the profile of its investors, noting that there was a massive increase in the number of Filipinos who opted to invest in listed stocks through online...
Business
fbtw
Filipinos want Marcos gov't to tame inflation first, boost wages &mdash; Pulse Asia

Filipinos want Marcos gov't to tame inflation first, boost wages — Pulse Asia

By Ramon Royandoyan | 23 hours ago
Majority of Filipinos want the Marcos administration to prioritize taming inflation and boosting wages, according to a new...
Business
fbtw

Raphael Lotilla is good choice for Energy Secretary

By Iris Gonzales | 14 hours ago
Stakeholders in the energy sector heaved a sigh of relief over President Marcos’ decision to name lawyer and energy veteran Raphael “Popo” Lotilla as the country’s next Energy chief.
Business
fbtw
Latest
Solar Philippines NEC offering payment plan for SRO

Solar Philippines NEC offering payment plan for SRO

5 hours ago
This isn’t the mega-SRO that SPNEC will need to do in the future as part of the massive share swap with its parent company,...
Business
fbtw
Quick takes from around the market

Quick takes from around the market

5 hours ago
On $JGS, $EVER, $CTS
Business
fbtw
Peso weakens to 18-year low

Peso weakens to 18-year low

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 14 hours ago
The peso is nearing its all-time low of 56.45 to $1 as it shed another 39.1 centavos to close at 56.37, its lowest level in...
Business
fbtw
Feedmillers seek measures to increase feed corn supply

Feedmillers seek measures to increase feed corn supply

By Danessa Rivera | 14 hours ago
Local feedmillers are pushing for stopgap measures to raise the country’s feed corn supply a major feedstock component...
Business
fbtw
Lotilla seen as right man for the job

Lotilla seen as right man for the job

By Richmond Mercurio | 14 hours ago
President Marcos’ pick as energy chief, Raphael Lotilla, is seen as the right man for the job amid various challenges...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with