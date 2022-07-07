^

Business

Fading base effects dim factory output in May

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
July 7, 2022 | 6:35pm
Factory
Results of PSA's monthly survey of selected industries revealed the volume of production index (VoPI), a measure of manufacturing output, inched up 1.9% year-on-year in May, lower compared to the 1.2% expansion recorded in April.
Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — Dissipating base effects dampened factory output in May, worsening the impact of global supply chain issues.

What’s new

Results of PSA's monthly survey of selected industries revealed the volume of production index (VoPI), a measure of manufacturing output, inched up 1.9% year-on-year in May, lower compared to the 1.2% expansion recorded in April.

This, however, was the 12th straight month that VoPI expanded.

Why this matters

Economic managers look to manufacturing output as a barometer of economic welfare as it can be an indicator of demand situation in the country, where consumer spending is a major growth driver.

When factories churn more finished products, this could be a sign of strong consumer demand. When demand is robust, manufacturers tend to hire more workers to avoid backlogs which, in turn, generates employment for the country.

What an analyst says

For Domini Velasquez, chief economist at China Banking Corp., base effects play a huge part in churning out a favourable outturn.

"..This is largely due to base effects given May 2021's VoPI growth was 267.2%. Looking at levels, May's VoPI index at 94.0 was much better from 88.4," she in a Viber message.

Velasquez observed that the impact of supply chain issues, partly because of China's zero-tolerance on Covid infection, faded in June.

"Moving forward, we expect MISSI to weaken as production costs increase with higher oil prices. Net sales of manufactured goods will also be hit by weaker consumer appetite as higher inflation reduces the peso's purchasing power," she added.

Other figures

  • Fourteen industries expanded in May, led by the manufacture of machinery and equipment except electrical which rose at a pace of 50.7% year-on-year.
  • Eight industries led by the manufacture of electrical equipment saw output sag in the same month.
  • Almost one-fourth of factories were operating at full capacity as average capacity utilization crept up 70.7% from 69.4% in April.

MISSI

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY

PHILSTARDATA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Marcos Jr. administration eyes passage of remaining Duterte-era tax reforms

Marcos Jr. administration eyes passage of remaining Duterte-era tax reforms

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
The Marcos Jr. administration is eyeing the passage of remaining tax reform packages left behind by former President...
Business
fbtw

Bohol tourism bouncing back

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
Our Cebu Pacific flight to Panglao International Airport was almost full last Friday. I consider this a good indication of things normalizing in the country’s second most important island for tourism.
Business
fbtw
Peso weakens to 17-year low

Peso weakens to 17-year low

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 20 hours ago
The peso weakened further yesterday after depreciating by 44 centavos to close at 55.67, the lowest level in almost 17 years,...
Business
fbtw
Marcos sets more ambitious economic targets than Duterte's

Marcos sets more ambitious economic targets than Duterte's

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has set more ambitious economic goals compared to his predecessor
Business
fbtw

LRTA blacklists 7 contractors

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 20 hours ago
The Light Rail Transit Authority, the operator of LRT-2, has blacklisted seven contractors for failing to deliver rehabilitation works on time, and plans to terminate other deals over delays flagged by state au...
Business
fbtw
Latest
Monde Nissin shares tumble after instant noodle recall

Monde Nissin shares tumble after instant noodle recall

By Ramon Royandoyan | 2 hours ago
Monde Nissin shares tanked on Thursday, as investors sold on the news that Taiwan, France, Ireland and Malta recalled variants...
Business
fbtw
Peso breaches 56-level as dollar extends bullish run

Peso breaches 56-level as dollar extends bullish run

By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 3 hours ago
The peso sank to its lowest level in nearly 17 years as recession fears continue to send investors running to safe-haven US...
Business
fbtw
ORCA Cold Chain Solutions files for IPO

ORCA Cold Chain Solutions files for IPO

By Ramon Royandoyan | 6 hours ago
Cold storage company ORCA Cold Chain Solutions filed for an initial public offering on Thursday in a bid to raise cash for...
Business
fbtw
Unemployment rate rises in May; job quality worsens

Unemployment rate rises in May; job quality worsens

By Ramon Royandoyan | 11 hours ago
More Filipinos were either unemployed or out of business in May while the quality of available jobs worsened, in what could...
Business
fbtw
Sri Lanka grinds to a halt as fuel reserves shrink

Sri Lanka grinds to a halt as fuel reserves shrink

12 hours ago
Petrol and diesel queues snaked through the capital for kilometres, though most pumping stations have been without fuel for...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with