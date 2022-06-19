Cebu housing project gets CCLEX boost

MANILA, Philippines — The opening of Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX), which connects mainland Cebu to Cordova town in Mactan Island, is seen not only benefitting business and commerce in the province and throughout the Visayas region, but is also expected to drive more prospective home buyers toward nearby housing projects.

Just a short drive to CCLEX, Bria Condo Mactan, a sleek midrise residential condominium that features comfortable and easy-to-maintain well-sized units for small families and hardworking young professionals, is strategically positioned, making it a wise investment moving forward.

As new infrastructure drives economic growth in Mactan, value appreciation of the property will similarly rise, thus those buying units today can expect significant returns on their investment years down the line.

“Anyone in real estate knows the value of a great location. Our Bria condo development in Mactan has access to key lifestyle destinations on the island and proximity to the new CCLEX,” said Jasmin Alviola, division head of One Cebu.

Soon to be part of Cebu’s iconic landmarks, the CCLEX is an 8.9-kilometer toll bridge expressway that can serve at least 50,000 vehicles on a daily basis.

Bria Condo Mactan is a development of Bria Homes, a subsidiary of Villar-owned Golden MV Holdings Inc., one of the top real estate companies in the country.