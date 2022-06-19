Davao Light seeks ISO 55001

MANILA, Philippines — Davao Light and Power Co. Inc. is eyeing to secure ISO 55001 Asset Management System certification by yearend to ensure that the distribution utility is always functioning at peak performance.

Davao Light said it is set to be evaluated by an independent third party to obtain the ISO 55001 Asset Management System standard.

The ISO 55001 Asset Management System is an international standard that aims to help organizations manage and optimize both physical and intangible assets more effectively throughout their lifecycle.

By implementing this, the company will have better control over its daily activities, achieve higher business profitability, and ensure operational efficiency.

This will also further improve Davao Light’s asset information accuracy and network availability and reliability, enabling the company to give world-class services to its customers.

“We are aiming to be ISO 55001 certified by the fourth quarter of 2022. Early this year, we conducted orientations per department and training has already started to meet the timelines of this project,” Davao Light president and COO Rodger Velasco said.

An internal audit exercise was conducted to determine if Davao Light’s AMS is adhering to the requirements of ISO 55001:2014, identify opportunities for improvements of the established AMS, and assess the readiness of the company for the certification audit.

In 2020, Davao Light attained its re-certification for the ISO 9001:2015 or the Quality Management System (QMS) and passed the surveillance audit for ISO 45001:2018 – Occupational Health and Safety (OH&S) Management System and ISO 14001:2015 – Environmental Management (EM) System as part of maintaining the quality service that the company provides to its customers.

Late last year, the power distributor unveiled its fully digital substation which enhances efficiency, reliability, and availability of power supply through real-time control and protection operations.

And since 2015, Davao Light has been investing P87 million to acquire around 1,300 green transformers each year to serve the ever-growing demand of distribution transformer installations and to replace old units that use mineral oil due for decommissioning. This will help the company deliver sustainable and reliable electricity to customers.

Davao Light is the third-largest privately-owned electric distribution utility in the country in terms of customer size and annual kWh sales.

Its franchise area covers Davao City, areas of Panabo City, and the municipalities of Carmen, Dujali, and Santo Tomas in Davao del Norte, with a population of approximately 2.2 million and a total area of 3,561 square kilometers.