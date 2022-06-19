^

Business

Davao Light seeks ISO 55001

Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
June 19, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Davao Light and Power Co. Inc. is eyeing to secure ISO 55001 Asset Management System certification by yearend to ensure that the distribution utility is always functioning at peak performance.

Davao Light said it is set to be evaluated by an independent third party to obtain the ISO 55001 Asset Management System standard.

The ISO 55001 Asset Management System is an international standard that aims to help organizations manage and optimize both physical and intangible assets more effectively throughout their lifecycle.

By implementing this, the company will have better control over its daily activities, achieve higher business profitability, and ensure operational efficiency.

This will also further improve Davao Light’s asset information accuracy and network availability and reliability, enabling the company to give world-class services to its customers.

“We are aiming to be ISO 55001 certified by the fourth quarter of 2022. Early this year, we conducted orientations per department and training has already started to meet the timelines of this project,” Davao Light president and COO Rodger Velasco said.

An internal audit exercise was conducted to determine if Davao Light’s AMS is adhering to the requirements of ISO 55001:2014, identify opportunities for improvements of the established AMS, and assess the readiness of the company for the certification audit.

In 2020, Davao Light attained its re-certification for the ISO 9001:2015 or the Quality Management System (QMS) and passed the surveillance audit for ISO 45001:2018 – Occupational Health and Safety (OH&S) Management System and ISO 14001:2015 – Environmental Management (EM) System as part of maintaining the quality service that the company provides to its customers.

Late last year, the power distributor unveiled its fully digital substation which enhances efficiency, reliability, and availability of power supply through real-time control and protection operations.

And since 2015, Davao Light has been investing P87 million to acquire around 1,300 green transformers each year to serve the ever-growing demand of distribution transformer installations and to replace old units that use mineral oil due for decommissioning. This will help the company deliver sustainable and reliable electricity to customers.

Davao Light is the third-largest privately-owned electric distribution utility in the country in terms of customer size and annual kWh sales.

Its franchise area covers Davao City, areas of Panabo City, and the municipalities of Carmen, Dujali, and Santo Tomas in Davao del Norte, with a population of approximately 2.2 million and a total area of 3,561 square kilometers.

DAVAO LIGHT AND POWER CO. INC.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Peso among most exposed to risks

Peso among most exposed to risks

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The peso is expected to be among the most exposed to downside risks and its recovery will be limited in Asia-Pacific this...
Business
fbtw
SMC vows to complete Bulacan airport project

SMC vows to complete Bulacan airport project

By Richmond Mercurio | May 20, 2022 - 12:00am
San Miguel Corp. is committed to complete its massive aerocity development in Bulacan province, as well as the P740-billion...
Business
fbtw
Philippines seen posting bigger dollar deficit amid expensive imports

Philippines seen posting bigger dollar deficit amid expensive imports

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
The forecast means more dollars would leave the country than those that would enter.
Business
fbtw

Rising fuel prices

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 2 hours ago
With global oil supply still tight amid the still raging war between Russia and Ukraine, we are not going to see the end in terms of rising fuel pump prices in the next few months.
Business
fbtw
Rate hikes to push up borrowing costs &nbsp;

Rate hikes to push up borrowing costs  

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. could find his administration squeezing for cash in the first six months in office, as...
Business
fbtw
Latest
Foreign debt hits $109.8 billion

Foreign debt hits $109.8 billion

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 hours ago
The Philippines booked a double-digit rise in external debt to $109.75 billion in end March this year from $97.05 billion...
Business
fbtw
Bond yields seen rising ahead of anticipated BSP rate hike

Bond yields seen rising ahead of anticipated BSP rate hike

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 hours ago
Treasury yields for 10-year bonds may spiral to as much as 7.4 percent this week, as investors anticipate the Bangko Sentral...
Business
fbtw
WTO waiver on COVID-19 vaccine patents supports self-reliance

WTO waiver on COVID-19 vaccine patents supports self-reliance

By Louella Desiderio | 2 hours ago
The Philippines expects the World Trade Organization agreement on waiver of COVID-19 vaccine patents to support the country’s...
Business
fbtw
Converge expands call center operations

Converge expands call center operations

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 hours ago
Fiber broadband provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc. has expanded its call center operations to respond to its increasing...
Business
fbtw
Cebu housing project gets CCLEX boost

Cebu housing project gets CCLEX boost

2 hours ago
The opening of Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway, which connects mainland Cebu to Cordova town in Mactan Island, is seen not only...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with