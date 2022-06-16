^

Singson named MAP president

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
June 16, 2022 | 12:00am
Rogelio “Babes” Singson
MANILA, Philippines — The Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) has named former Public Works and Highways Secretary Rogelio “Babes” Singson as its new president for this year.

In a statement yesterday, MAP said Singson would serve as the group’s president from July 1 until the end of the year, finishing the remaining term of Alfredo Pascual, who has been appointed as Secretary of the Department of Trade and Industry under the incoming administration.

Singson is MAP’s 74th president since the group was founded in 1950.

At present, Singson serves as the president and CEO of Metro Pacific Water (MPW), as well as the president of MPW subsidiaries Metro Iloilo Bulk Water Supply Corp., Metro Pacific Iloilo Water and Metro Pacific Dumaguete Water Services.

He is also a director of Laguna Water District Aquatech Resources Corp., Eco-System Technologies International, and Manila Water Consortium.

Singson was previously president and CEO of Meralco PowerGen Corp. and Light Rail Manila Corp.

He also  served as Secretary of the Department of Public Works and Highways from 2010 to 2016, leading a campaign on good governance and anti-corruption, as well as the implementation of major infrastructure projects.

Singson was also president and CEO of Maynilad Water Services, where he led the successful turnaround of one of Metro Manila’s water concessionaires.

He also served as senior vice president for project development of Citadel Holdings.

From 1998 to 2002, he held the post of chair and president of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority.

Singson was conferred the Order of Lakandula with the rank of Grand Cross (Bayani) in June 2016.

Singson holds a BS Industrial Engineering from UP.

