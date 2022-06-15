BIR sets cigarette floor price at P82.49/pack

Under Revenue Memorandum Circular 79-2022, the BIR said the net cost of cigarette based on the cheapest brand stands at P18.65 and the excise tax for the year is P55 per pack.

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) has set the floor price of cigarettes at P82.49 per pack, which means anything below that will be considered illicit or unauthorized.

From a retail cost of P73.65 per pack, the government then slaps a 12 percent VAT worth P8.84, bringing the BIR’s mandated floor price to P82.49.

The BIR said cigarettes to be sold in the market must be affixed with the internal revenue stamp of the agency. Further, packs must be printed with the graphic health warning showing the risks of smoking in compliance with Republic Act (RA) 10643, or the Graphic Health Warnings Law.

The BIR warned that it would consider cigarette packs sold below the floor price of P82.49 as illicit or unauthorized. The agency also said it would publish on its website a list of excisable goods. Smoking products not on the list will be confiscated by authorities.

“The products must comply also with the requirement on graphic health warning and the affixing of BIR tax stamps, except for vapor products, where internal revenue stamps integrated system stamps are not yet available in the system,” the BIR said.

“Any product not included in the list, no BIR tax stamp, absence of the mandated graphic health warning and product which is lower than the floor price shall be considered as unauthorized or illicit subject to seizure and apprehension,” the agency said.

The BIR issued the memorandum to remind local manufacturers and cigarette importers alike of their tax obligations under the law.

Under RA 11346, approved in 2019, the government imposed an excise tax on cigarettes of P45 per pack, rising to P50 in 2021, P55 in 2022 and P60 in 2023. Afterward, the tax rate should rise by five percent every year starting 2024 through revenue regulations issued by the finance chief.