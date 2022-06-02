PAL to launch last-mile cargo delivery

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Airlines (PAL)’s surging cargo business is expected to get a further lift with the upcoming launch of its last-mile cargo delivery service.

PAL said it would soon launch a last-mile cargo delivery service for inbound shipments to Manila.

The flag carrier is collaborating with on-demand delivery services and logistics companies for the initial phase of the service, which is currently undergoing trial runs.

PAL generated $88.59 million or P4.58 billion in cargo revenues in the first quarter, a 72 percent year-on-year growth.

Last year, its cargo business saw a 59 percent increase with revenues of P15.02 billion from P9.43 billion in 2020.

PAL said the significant growth of its cargo business is an indicator of a recovering economy and improving business climate.

PAL’s operation of thousands of domestic and international cargo flights has helped ensure the delivery of essential goods since the start of the pandemic.

“We thank our cargo partners and customers for working with us, with utmost professionalism. This has enabled us to carry out our role effectively to help keep part of the critical supply chain flowing, especially at the height of the pandemic,” PAL vice president for cargo business Jason Siy said.

“Our freight capacity, route network and aircraft capability have enabled us to airlift vital cargo to the Philippines from major cities across the globe and vice versa, while flying goods and essential supplies to our various domestic gateways around the country” he said.