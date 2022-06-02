^

Business

PAL to launch last-mile cargo delivery

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
June 2, 2022 | 12:00am
PAL to launch last-mile cargo delivery
Scenes around the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City on Saturday afternoon (August 8, 2021). Non-essential travel is suspended in and out of Metro Manila, after the government placed NCR under enhanced community quarantine for two weeks, from August 6 to 20, 2021 amid the threat of Delta coronavirus variant.
Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Airlines (PAL)’s surging cargo business is expected to get a further lift with the upcoming launch of its last-mile cargo delivery service.

PAL said it would soon launch a last-mile cargo delivery service for inbound shipments to Manila.

The flag carrier is collaborating with on-demand delivery services and logistics companies for the initial phase of the service, which is currently undergoing trial runs.

PAL generated $88.59 million or P4.58 billion in cargo revenues in the first quarter, a 72 percent year-on-year growth.

Last year, its cargo business saw a 59 percent increase with revenues of P15.02 billion from P9.43 billion in 2020.

PAL said the significant growth of its cargo business is an indicator of a recovering economy and improving business climate.

PAL’s operation of thousands of domestic and international cargo flights has helped ensure the delivery of essential goods since the start of the pandemic.

“We thank our cargo partners and customers for working with us, with utmost professionalism. This has enabled us to carry out our role effectively to help keep part of the critical supply chain flowing, especially at the height of the pandemic,” PAL vice president for cargo business Jason Siy said.

“Our freight capacity, route network and aircraft capability have enabled us to airlift vital cargo to the Philippines from major cities across the globe and vice versa, while flying goods and essential supplies to our various domestic gateways around the country” he said.

PAL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines loses $3.6 billion in potential investments in electronics

Philippines loses $3.6 billion in potential investments in electronics

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
Over $3 billion worth of investments in the manufacture of electronics products were diverted from the Philippines to other...
Business
fbtw
PLDT completes landmark sale of telco towers

PLDT completes landmark sale of telco towers

By Ramon Royandoyan | 8 hours ago
PLDT noted that its two subsidiaries, Smart Communications Inc. and Digitel Mobile Philippines, Inc. completed the first phase...
Business
fbtw
ABS-CBN steps up fight against cable cutting

ABS-CBN steps up fight against cable cutting

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
ABS-CBN’s Sky Cable Corp. is stepping up its fight against illegal cable cutting activities, which are becoming a major...
Business
fbtw

Harassed

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
The IT-BPM industry can’t wait for the new administration to take over. They are hoping they will get a better hearing and appreciation of the industry’s work arrangement problems with the new gover...
Business
fbtw
Philippines to boost fishery exports to South Korea

Philippines to boost fishery exports to South Korea

By Catherine Talavera | 2 days ago
The Philippines is expected to raise its exports of seafood and fisheries products to South Korea.
Business
fbtw
Latest

Mine output rises 36% to P49 billion in 3 months

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
The value of the country’s metallic production continued its double-digit growth in the first quarter of the year, driven by bullish metal prices and the increase in the mine output of gold, silver, and copper,...
Business
fbtw

RLC to issue P15 billion bonds

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Robinsons Land Corp., the Gokongwei-owned property developer, will issue up to P15 billion in peso-denominated fixed rate bonds.
Business
fbtw

Factory prices rise in April

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Factory gate prices continued to grow at a faster pace in April, with annual increments seen in most of the industry groups, the Philippine Statistics Authority said.
Business
fbtw

DMCI Mining hikes nickel ore shipments by 26% in Q1

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
DMCI Mining Corp., the nickel mining arm of DMCI Holdings, reported a 26 percent increase in shipment of nickel ore in the first quarter of the year despite the depletion of its Palawan mine.
Business
fbtw

SPC Power boosts portfolio

By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
SPC Power Corp. is set to beef up its power portfolio with a combination of greenfield developments of renewable energy projects and brownfield thermal acquisitions to raise its profitability.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with