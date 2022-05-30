^

Business

More Filipinos are opening basic deposit accounts — BSP

Philstar.com
May 30, 2022 | 2:15pm
Banks
Central bank data released Monday showed the number of BDAs in the country hit 7.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, up 19% year-on-year.
Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — More Filipinos opened basic deposit accounts (BDA) in the final quarter of last year, boding well with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas' goal of encouraging more people to open bank accounts.

Central bank data released Monday showed the number of BDAs in the country hit 7.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, up 19% year-on-year.

Introduced in 2018, the BDA is a deposit product that has a low account opening balance requirement of P100 or less, no maintaining balance, no dormancy charges, and simple identification requirements.

The BDA was created to meet the needs of the unbanked and low-income sector and foster greater financial inclusion.

In terms of value, total deposits in these BDAs amounted to P5.1 billion as of end-2021, a 7.6% increase from a year ago.

So far, 138 banks are offering BDAs. In November last year, the BSP issued regulatory relief measures to encourage more banks to offer a BDA.

Under the central bank’s Digital Payments Transformation Roadmap, the BSP committed to raise the number of Filipino adults with bank accounts to 70% and shift 50% of total retail payments to electronic channels by 2023.

BANGKO SENTRAL NG PILIPINAS

BSP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Where is the money?

By Boo Chanco | 15 hours ago
There is no doubt that Junior assembled an A-team of economic managers to help him manage our economy.
Business
fbtw

E-sabong set to make a comeback

By Iris Gonzales | 15 hours ago
E-sabong isn’t dead, says Charlie “Atong” Ang, the gambling netherworld’s Lord of the Ruweda.
Business
fbtw
Philippine nuclear program faces brighter prospects

Philippine nuclear program faces brighter prospects

By Danessa Rivera | 15 hours ago
Despite opposition, the country’s nuclear power program faces brighter prospects under the new administration as president-elect...
Business
fbtw

Bear sighting

By Wilson Sy | 15 hours ago
Investors saw a brief glimpse of the bear after the benchmark S&P 500 index hit an intraday low of 3,810.32 last May 20.
Business
fbtw
Further rate hikes to weigh on stocks

Further rate hikes to weigh on stocks

By Iris Gonzales | 15 hours ago
Stocks may face selling pressure this week ahead of the respective policy meetings of the Philippines and US central ban...
Business
fbtw
Latest
Starlink approved as 'value-added services' provider

Starlink approved as 'value-added services' provider

6 hours ago
Lots of news still to come here.
Business
fbtw
VistaREIT IPO offer starts today

VistaREIT IPO offer starts today

6 hours ago
Will a series of rate increases prevent VREIT’s initial share price from climbing as high as it might have to normalize...
Business
fbtw
Raslag IPO offer period ends; is it over-subscribed?

Raslag IPO offer period ends; is it over-subscribed?

6 hours ago
The case for a strong opening might increase if I start seeing more responses with reduced allocations from PSE EASy.
Business
fbtw
Quick takes from around the market

Quick takes from around the market

6 hours ago
This segment was a huge component of the growth story IPO pitch, so let’s see if they’re able to continue to grow...
Business
fbtw
Fisheries production down in Q1

Fisheries production down in Q1

By Catherine Talavera | 15 hours ago
The country’s fisheries production declined in the first quarter due largely to lower output of the marine municipal...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with