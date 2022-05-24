^

Digital GCs now available at GC Regalo

The Philippine Star
May 24, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Sodexo Philippines’ official e-commerce website GC Regalo is back to offer both physical and digital gift certificates for gifting needs. Optimized with a revamped look and navigation capabilities, the website can be easily viewed on your browser or your mobile phone. Introduced in 2015, GC Regalo has been the go-to rewards store of SMEs in the Philippines and over two million consumers that Sodexo serves.

The newly enhanced website now also offers an extensive array of payment options, including e-wallets for a more convenient shopping experience. Even Overseas Filipino workers who want to send GCs to their loved ones here in the Philippines can purchase gift certificates using any Visa or Mastercard debit or credit card issued anywhere.

New users can sign up for an account today at https://gcregalo.sodexo.ph. After indicating whether their purchases will be used for personal or business reasons, users will be asked to fill out the necessary profile information and upload a valid ID for verification. Sodexo’s strengthened validation process will ensure that accounts are well-protected from fraud attacks. Once fully verified, users may start placing their orders and enjoy free shipping for a minimum of P2,000 worth of orders.

In GC Regalo, you can choose from the Premium Pass, the leading paper GC in the country accepted in over 12,000 merchants, SM Gift Pass, the official GC of the country’s retail giant SM, and digital GCs in the form of Sodexo+ credits. Claim discounts on your purchases using seasonal promo codes or through the refer-a-friend program.

Following the launch of Sodexo+ app-based GCs, Sodexo is geared up for more digital upgrades in the coming months. This is all part of the brand’s ongoing digital shift to continue leading the way for gifting and reward solutions for its partner merchants, clients, and their recipients.

