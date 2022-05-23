^

Business

More farmers may get seeds under NRP

Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
May 23, 2022 | 12:00am
More farmers may get seeds under NRP
Through Memorandum Order 38 signed by Agriculture Secretary William Dar, the DA issued an amendment to the guidelines of the distribution of high quality seeds to farmer beneficiaries under the NRP, stating that farmers with more than two hectares may also be provided with support.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Rice farmers with landholdings of more than two hectares may also be provided with high-quality and certified seeds under the National Rice Program (NRP), according to the Department of Agriculture (DA).

Through Memorandum Order 38 signed by Agriculture Secretary William Dar, the DA issued an amendment to the guidelines of the distribution of high quality seeds to farmer beneficiaries under the NRP, stating that farmers with more than two hectares may also be provided with support.

Under the NRP, farmers who have landholdings of two hectares and below shall be prioritized.

“However, in cases where the allocation of the DA-RFO (Regional Field Office) is not enough to cover the requirements of the entire rice area, the quantity of seeds to be provided to farmers with landholdings of more than two hectares will be apportioned based on available seed supply,” the amended guidelines stated.

“This will be done in order to maximize the number of beneficiaries,” it said.

The DA said the allocation per farmer may be set by the DA-RFO and effected through a supplemental guideline.

The guidelines state that farmers that are registered under the Registry System for Basic Sectors in Agriculture (RSBSA) and encoded in the National Farmers’ and Fishers’ Online-Registry System (NFFRS) or the National Farmer and Fisheries Information System (NFFIS) shall be eligible to receive the support under the NRP.

It added that beneficiaries are preferably members of a rice cluster or farmer cooperatives and associations (FCAs).

The seeds under the NRP will be distributed in 15 hybrid-focused provinces, which are part of the 57 target provinces under the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF).

“The focus provinces under the NRP were identified to have high potential for hybrid rice adoption based on the magnitude of area planted to hybrid rice,” Dar said earlier.

In addition, high quality seeds will also be distributed in 25 non-RCEF provinces with irrigated and rain-fed lowland areas.

Dar said the project aims to improve productivity of farmers in rice production by expanding high quality seed distribution and utilization of hybrid and certified seed varieties.

It seeks to promote the use of hybrid and inbred rice certified seed varieties most appropriate for specific location and season and increase the adoption of high-quality seeds.

“The use of high-quality seeds is one of the most important contributors to the increased rice production. Selecting high yielding varieties adapted to the area of production, with other desirable characteristics, are basic keys for satisfactory crop performance and yield,” Dar said.

Based on the guidelines, the project aims to obtain a yield increment of one metric ton (MT) per hectare for hybrid seeds and 0.5 MT per hectare for certified seeds by 2023-2024 Dry Season.

It also states that The Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI), Philippine Rice Research Institute (PhilRice) and the National Rice Program (NRP) shall recommend the National Seed Industry Council (NSIC)- rice varieties to be procured, distributed, and utilized for the project.

DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

FARMERS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

A dreamer’s dream

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
A politician visits a village on the campaign trail and asks the villagers what their needs are. “We have two basic needs, Sir,” replies the village leader. “Firstly, we have a hospital, but no...
Business
fbtw
Globe, ABS-CBN launch interactive TV channel

Globe, ABS-CBN launch interactive TV channel

By Richmond Mercurio | 4 days ago
The Globe Group and ABS-CBN will start airing next week the country’s first multiscreen and real-time interactive TV...
Business
fbtw
IBPAP: WFH authority legal

IBPAP: WFH authority legal

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
The Information Technology and Business Process Association of the Philippines reiterated that member firms are allowed to...
Business
fbtw
What the BSP's rate hike means for you

What the BSP's rate hike means for you

2 days ago
Business
fb tw
Next administration urged: Sell assets to pay government debt

Next administration urged: Sell assets to pay government debt

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 days ago
The head of the ways and means committee of the House of Representatives is encouraging the administration of presumptive...
Business
fbtw
Latest

Inflation main concern for investors

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Inflation will be a major factor that would drive the market moving forward, traders said.
Business
fbtw

More Aussie firms interested in Philippines

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
More Australian firms are becoming interested in investing in the Philippines given the country’s economic outlook and recent reforms easing restrictions on foreign investments.
Business
fbtw

Destiny vs dynasty

By Wilson Sy | 1 hour ago
The UP Fighting Maroons capped a miraculous season by beating the Ateneo Blue Eagles in Game 3 of the UAAP Finals.
Business
fbtw

Education

By Boo Chanco | 1 hour ago
The first Cabinet appointment made by Junior is that of his running mate as Education Secretary. I wonder if this means he is prioritizing education, giving it the importance and clout it needs.
Business
fbtw

Throbbing headaches for the next Energy Secretary

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Understand this. Our country’s total peak electricity demand is at approximately 13,963 megawatts versus approximately 18,283 MW available supply capacity as of May 20, according to the data from the National...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with