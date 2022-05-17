^

Business

'Closure order' from BIR sends Megaworld shares on a rollercoaster

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
May 17, 2022 | 5:21pm
'Closure order' from BIR sends Megaworld shares on a rollercoaster
Trading on the Philippine Stock Exchange Index on Tuesday left shares of the Tan-owned company to close up 2.94% at P2.8 apiece.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Megaworld Corp. said it has "resolved" with the Bureau of Internal Revenue concerns regarding a reported "closure order" against the company that rocked its stock price on Tuesday.

Shares in the listed property firm of billionaire Andrew Tan plummeted by over 9% before reversing those losses to close up 2.94%.

This came after BIR asked journalists on Tuesday to cover the “issuance of closure order against Megaworld” that would happen on Wednesday morning at Uptown Parade, a flagship project of Megaworld.

BIR officials were supposed to hold a press conference to discuss the order. A representative from the agency later told reporters that the news briefing has been postponed "until further notice.”

"We have an unexpected turn of events, Megaworld reps are here in the BIR and assuring us their full cooperation in complying with the requirements of the BIR,” the agency’s representative told reporters.

The BIR did not immediately respond to Philstar.com’s follow-up questions.

In a statement, Megaworld said it sought clarification from BIR. The company has yet to respond to Philstar.com’s questions as of reporting.

“We have already reached out to the concerned BIR Regional Office, and the matter has been clarified and resolved,” Megaworld said. “Megaworld continues to fully support government’s revenues programs.”

Megaworld reported profits from January to March soared 30% year-on-year, as revenues hit P13.1 billion buoyed by double-digit growth in most of its segments despite the return of restrictions that eased by the latter part of the first quarter.

Its real estate arm reported sales in the first quarter grew 36% to P8.1 billion compared to its performance a year ago, while reservation sales rose to P23.2 billion.

BUREAU OF INTERNAL REVENUE

MEGAWORLD CORP.

PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Slow pace of forming Marcos economic team prolongs investor anxiety

Slow pace of forming Marcos economic team prolongs investor anxiety

By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
The longer it takes for Bongbong Marcos to form his economic team, the greater the uncertainty is for investors.
Business
fbtw
As Tan empire transitions, all eyes are on Lucio Tan III

As Tan empire transitions, all eyes are on Lucio Tan III

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
On the plane from the United States back to Manila in late 2019, Lucio “Han” Tan III, the grandson and namesake...
Business
fbtw

Ex-NEDA chief warns of fiscal crisis

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 18 hours ago
The next administration, whose fiscal space will be restricted by a swelling budget deficit and national debt, could face a fiscal crisis and may have to return to public-private partnerships to complete big-ticket...
Business
fbtw
OFW remittances hit $8.65 billion in Q1

OFW remittances hit $8.65 billion in Q1

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 18 hours ago
Remittances from overseas Filipino workers sustained their growth in March, expanding by more than two percent in the first...
Business
fbtw
Rate hike may dent demand, employment

Rate hike may dent demand, employment

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 18 hours ago
The impending interest rate liftoff by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas may dent demand and employment recovery, especially...
Business
fbtw
Latest
Foreign investment pledges sink in Q1

Foreign investment pledges sink in Q1

By Ramon Royandoyan | A few seconds ago
The slump puts FDI pledges in a precarious period of uncertainty as the Philippine economy is still recovering from the ...
Business
fbtw
Regulators fine Lopez-led power firm for frequent plant outages

Regulators fine Lopez-led power firm for frequent plant outages

By Angelica Y. Yang | 30 minutes ago
FGP operates the 265-megawatt (MW) combined-cycle San Lorenzo Unit 50, which logged total of 10.7 unplanned outage days from...
Business
fbtw
Marcos offers Cabinet posts to ex-labor chief Laguesma, OFW advocate Ople

Marcos offers Cabinet posts to ex-labor chief Laguesma, OFW advocate Ople

1 hour ago
The presumptive president-elect offered Cabinet posts to former Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma and migrant workers advocate...
Business
fbtw
McDonald's to exit Russia, sell business in country

McDonald's to exit Russia, sell business in country

3 hours ago
American fast-food giant McDonald's said Monday it will exit Russia in the wake of the Ukraine invasion.
Business
fbtw
VistaREIT receives PSE approval for June 15 IPO

VistaREIT receives PSE approval for June 15 IPO

9 hours ago
It looks like the Villar Family is moving quickly to get this REIT to market.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with