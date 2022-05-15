^

Business

DOE readies submission of energy transition plan

Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
May 15, 2022 | 12:00am
DOE readies submission of energy transition plan
DOE Undersecretary Felix William Fuentebella said the agency is coming up with a comprehensive report and proposals to be turned over to the next administration.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The incoming administration will have to push harder to develop indigenous and clean power sources to strengthen the country’s resiliency amid global energy issues as the Department of Energy (DOE) prepares a comprehensive report for the transition.

DOE Undersecretary Felix William Fuentebella said the agency is coming up with a comprehensive report and proposals to be turned over to the next administration.

He said the agency’s energy policy and planning bureau has been collating inputs from other bureaus and services since February.

“It has not been finalized how we propose it, but the keyword being used is the energy transition. We are undergoing energy transition already, we have a big push for technology, not only nuclear but also renewable technologies,” Fuentebella said.

The current administration has faced reliability concerns in the energy sector.

Most recent is the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has caused energy and food price shocks across the globe.

To mitigate the impact of outside factors, the incoming government would need focus on developing indigenous and clean energy sources, Fuentebella said.

“There are pressing issues that we have to attend to including strengthening the resiliency of the country as far as the development of our indigenous and clean sources are concerned,” he said.

Under the Philippine Energy Plan (PEP) 2020-2040, the DOE has set a target to increase the RE share in the power generation mix to 35 percent and 50 percent by 2030 and 2040, respectively.

As of end-2020, RE cornered only 21 percent of the country’s total power generation mix while coal dominated the mix with 57.2 percent.

Non-government institutions earlier said the next administration must prioritize shifting the country to clean and renewable energy to have a bigger impact on climate change and to secure an inclusive and resilient economy.

This follows the third part of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC) Sixth Assessment Report (AR6) released last month, which stated that shifting to renewable energy is among the top solutions to at least halving global greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 in line with the Paris Agreement warming limit and to achieve an inclusive, resilient, and sustainable economic recovery.

Institute for Climate and Sustainable Cities (ICSC) associate for policy advocacy Denise Fontanilla said the latest installment of the IPCC report reinforces the challenge to the next administration to reframe climate resilience as economic resilience.

“This new report confirms what our own experts have been calling for. Adaptation must remain the country’s climate response anchor, because the pursuit of resilience objectives will establish if not accelerate the country’s decarbonization agenda,” she said.

DOE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Still a better system

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
A day after Filipinos cast their votes in the May 9, 2022 elections, they already knew who won, though unofficially at that.
Business
fbtw

The paradox of pessimism

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
In my line of work, I have met different kinds of people.
Business
fbtw

Razon emerging as potential buyer of Uy’s Malampaya stake

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Ports and casino tycoon Enrique Razon is emerging as one of the potential buyers of Davao businessman Dennis Uy’s Malampaya stake, multiple industry sources said yesterday.
Business
fbtw
Debt to GDP ratio highest in 17 years

Debt to GDP ratio highest in 17 years

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 days ago
The outstanding debt of the Philippines has bloated to 63.5 percent of the economy, the highest in 17 years, putting pressure...
Business
fbtw
Uy's Udenna says open to 'partnerships' amid reported assets sale

Uy's Udenna says open to 'partnerships' amid reported assets sale

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
Dennis Uy is looking to sell high-value assets
Business
fbtw
Latest
GDP growth to remain at 6.5% in 2022 &ndash; Citi

GDP growth to remain at 6.5% in 2022 – Citi

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
American banking giant Citi is still expecting some downside risks from higher commodity costs and global slowdown despite...
Business
fbtw
Upward pressure on government securities seen as BSP interest rate hike looms

Upward pressure on government securities seen as BSP interest rate hike looms

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
The government will find itself in a tight spot borrowing from the debt market this week, as yields for seven-year securities...
Business
fbtw
GCash, CIMB Bank offer highest interest rate via GSave

GCash, CIMB Bank offer highest interest rate via GSave

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Mobile wallet GCash and digital banking services provider CIMB Bank are offering as much as seven percent interest per annum...
Business
fbtw
Phoenix, eTap tie up for payment solutions

Phoenix, eTap tie up for payment solutions

By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
Phoenix Petroleum Philippines Inc. has partnered with Filipino-owned eTap Solutions Inc. for additional payment solution...
Business
fbtw

Amended BOT Law IRR OKd

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The amended implementing rules and regulations of the Build-Operate-Transfer Law has been approved as the government moves to ensure that public-private partnership projects will not be disadvantageous to Filip...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with