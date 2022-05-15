^

Business

Phoenix, eTap tie up for payment solutions

Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
May 15, 2022 | 12:00am
Phoenix, eTap tie up for payment solutions
The independent oil firm said the partnership would give customers access to self-service payment machines across its retail sites and stores nationwide, allowing a wider range of payment options.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Phoenix Petroleum Philippines Inc. has partnered with Filipino-owned eTap Solutions Inc. for additional payment solutions.

The independent oil firm said the partnership would give customers access to self-service payment machines across its retail sites and stores nationwide, allowing a wider range of payment options.

“While we have always been committed to providing the best experience and superior service to our customers, we are excited to announce that with the recent partnership with another Filipino-owned company, eTap, we will be able to provide convenience to consumers as we expand our payment solutions service, and continue to make our sites one-stop-shop destinations for all varying needs,” Phoenix president Henry Albert Fadullon said.

Under the partnership, Phoenix will offer customers self-service payment machines across its retail sites and stores nationwide with eTap installing new machines at 70 FamilyMart stores and Phoenix stations within the year.

For the pilot run, five eTap machines in FamilyMart Udenna Tower, FamilyMart West Aeropark in Clark, FamilyMart 257 BGC, FamilyMart Glorietta in Makati, and FamilyMart Global have already been installed.

The first drive-thru eTap terminal at Phoenix Harvard station in Makati has started serving motorists.

Aside from bill payment, the eTap machines can also accommodate e-money top-up and prepaid loading.

To offer ‘more than just fuel,’ Phoenix has been making its touchpoints more purposeful and functional by adding various services in its retail network.

Last year, the oil firm unveiled its unique retail concept called Phoenix Block which gathers its strategic business units into one site.

The franchise system turns retail stations into one-stop-shop destinations where customers can avail of a variety of goods and services.

PHOENIX PETROLEUM PHILIPPINES INC.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Still a better system

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
A day after Filipinos cast their votes in the May 9, 2022 elections, they already knew who won, though unofficially at that.
Business
fbtw

The paradox of pessimism

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
In my line of work, I have met different kinds of people.
Business
fbtw

Razon emerging as potential buyer of Uy’s Malampaya stake

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Ports and casino tycoon Enrique Razon is emerging as one of the potential buyers of Davao businessman Dennis Uy’s Malampaya stake, multiple industry sources said yesterday.
Business
fbtw
Debt to GDP ratio highest in 17 years

Debt to GDP ratio highest in 17 years

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 days ago
The outstanding debt of the Philippines has bloated to 63.5 percent of the economy, the highest in 17 years, putting pressure...
Business
fbtw
Uy's Udenna says open to 'partnerships' amid reported assets sale

Uy's Udenna says open to 'partnerships' amid reported assets sale

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
Dennis Uy is looking to sell high-value assets
Business
fbtw
Latest
GDP growth to remain at 6.5% in 2022 &ndash; Citi

GDP growth to remain at 6.5% in 2022 – Citi

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
American banking giant Citi is still expecting some downside risks from higher commodity costs and global slowdown despite...
Business
fbtw
Upward pressure on government securities seen as BSP interest rate hike looms

Upward pressure on government securities seen as BSP interest rate hike looms

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
The government will find itself in a tight spot borrowing from the debt market this week, as yields for seven-year securities...
Business
fbtw
DOE readies submission of energy transition plan

DOE readies submission of energy transition plan

By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
The incoming administration will have to push harder to develop indigenous and clean power sources to strengthen the country’s...
Business
fbtw
GCash, CIMB Bank offer highest interest rate via GSave

GCash, CIMB Bank offer highest interest rate via GSave

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Mobile wallet GCash and digital banking services provider CIMB Bank are offering as much as seven percent interest per annum...
Business
fbtw

Amended BOT Law IRR OKd

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The amended implementing rules and regulations of the Build-Operate-Transfer Law has been approved as the government moves to ensure that public-private partnership projects will not be disadvantageous to Filip...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with