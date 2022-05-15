Phoenix, eTap tie up for payment solutions

MANILA, Philippines — Phoenix Petroleum Philippines Inc. has partnered with Filipino-owned eTap Solutions Inc. for additional payment solutions.

The independent oil firm said the partnership would give customers access to self-service payment machines across its retail sites and stores nationwide, allowing a wider range of payment options.

“While we have always been committed to providing the best experience and superior service to our customers, we are excited to announce that with the recent partnership with another Filipino-owned company, eTap, we will be able to provide convenience to consumers as we expand our payment solutions service, and continue to make our sites one-stop-shop destinations for all varying needs,” Phoenix president Henry Albert Fadullon said.

Under the partnership, Phoenix will offer customers self-service payment machines across its retail sites and stores nationwide with eTap installing new machines at 70 FamilyMart stores and Phoenix stations within the year.

For the pilot run, five eTap machines in FamilyMart Udenna Tower, FamilyMart West Aeropark in Clark, FamilyMart 257 BGC, FamilyMart Glorietta in Makati, and FamilyMart Global have already been installed.

The first drive-thru eTap terminal at Phoenix Harvard station in Makati has started serving motorists.

Aside from bill payment, the eTap machines can also accommodate e-money top-up and prepaid loading.

To offer ‘more than just fuel,’ Phoenix has been making its touchpoints more purposeful and functional by adding various services in its retail network.

Last year, the oil firm unveiled its unique retail concept called Phoenix Block which gathers its strategic business units into one site.

The franchise system turns retail stations into one-stop-shop destinations where customers can avail of a variety of goods and services.