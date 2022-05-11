^

Farm output contracts in Q1 on 'Odette' aftermath, expensive fertilizer

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
May 11, 2022 | 3:34pm
Historically, agriculture accounts for 10% of the country’s GDP employs about a quarter of Filipino workers. But despite its important role to the economy, the farm sector has been left behind by other industries while agriculture workers live in abject poverty.
STAR / Walter Bollozos, file

MANILA, Philippines — Farm production shrank in the first quarter partly as the sector still grappled with the twin effects of typhoon "Odette" and expensive fertilizer.

Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority on Wednesday showed that at constant 2018 prices, the value of agriculture and fisheries production dropped 0.3% year-on-year in the January-March period.

Crop production, which comprised more than half of total farm output, took a hit, declining 1.6% on-year in the first quarter. The production of palay (unhusked rice) and corn contracted by 1.9% and 0.2% respectively, due in part to decimated farmlands in several areas around the country as a result of Odette's devastation.

The fisheries subsector saw production sag by 5.8% on-year in the first quarter. Data showed troubling annual declines in alimango (mudcrab) (24.8%), gulyasan (skipjack) (20.2%), tunsoy (fimbriated sardines) (13.5%), bangus (milkfish) (12.7%), sugpo (tiger prawn) (11.3%), and sapsap (slipmouth) (10%).

Historically, agriculture accounts for 10% of the country’s GDP employs about a quarter of Filipino workers. But despite its important role to the economy, the farm sector has been left behind by other industries while agriculture workers live in abject poverty. And the outgoing Duterte administration has struggled to revive it.

Farm output in 2021 missed the Department of Agriculture’s watered-down target of 1% growth for last year.

Michael Enriquez, chief investment officer at Sun Life Investment Management and Trust Corp, projected output to improve in the coming months.

"We expect output to recover in the second quarter due to the summer harvest season," he said in a Viber message.

"However, high prices of fertilizers have also been a cause of the drag for first quarter output," he added. Fertilizer prices has grown expensive amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Those two countries are considered major suppliers and producers of fertilizers.

Data also showed poultry production fattened 12.3% year-on-year last quarter, save for duck raising which recorded a decline.

Hog production moderated its slump to 1.2% in the first quarter amid the subsector's recovery from the African swine fever epidemic that ravaged pig populations around farms since 2020.

Rich got richer after COVID

By Boo Chanco | 16 hours ago
The COVID pandemic has exacerbated economic inequality across the world, particularly in developing countries like the Philippines.
Marcos-Duterte team wins with majority vote and landslide

By Gerardo P. Sicat | 16 hours ago
The presidential election of 2022 is a sweeping landslide victory for the Ferdinand Marcos Jr.-Sara Duterte team, and for the first time in years, marks a win with a strong majority vote of the electorate. This has...
Stocks perceived to have Marcos links rally on election results

Stocks perceived to have Marcos links rally on election results

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
Prime Media Holdings Inc., Araneta Properties Inc. and PhilWeb Corp. were among the biggest gainers on...
PSEi plunges as investors dump stocks

PSEi plunges as investors dump stocks

By Iris Gonzales | 16 hours ago
Stock market investors dumped their shares yesterday in a massive sell-off the morning after Monday’s elections as they...
Globe Telecom plans to sell tower assets

Globe Telecom plans to sell tower assets

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Globe Telecom Inc. remains keen on selling its tower assets, but is not in a hurry to do so.
Meralco rates down in May due to P7.8B refund

Meralco rates down in May due to P7.8B refund

By Angelica Y. Yang | 58 minutes ago
Metro Manila-based households consuming 200 kilowatt-hours (kWh) can expect to pay P24 less for electricity this month, as...
Investors 'cautious' on Marcos gov't amid lack of clear policy agenda

Investors 'cautious' on Marcos gov't amid lack of clear policy agenda

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 hour ago
Nomura noted in its commentary a "post-election policy uncertainty".
FDIs rebound in February but investors to take cue from next president

FDIs rebound in February but investors to take cue from next president

By Ramon Royandoyan | 4 hours ago
On a monthly basis, FDI inched up 9.03%.
The post-election wild ride with some spicy scares

The post-election wild ride with some spicy scares

7 hours ago
To me, the greatest “signals” from this day were from the media sub-sector.
Semirara Mining and Power Q1 profit balloons 552% y/y, fattens 154% q/q

Semirara Mining and Power Q1 profit balloons 552% y/y, fattens 154% q/q

7 hours ago
SCC is in the right place at the right time for all aspects of its business right now.
