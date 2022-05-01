IPOPHL 1st to launch online learning platform in SE Asia

MANILA, Philippines — The Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) is the first entity in Southeast Asia to launch an online learning platform as part of efforts to raise awareness on intellectual property (IP) rights.

IPOPHL director general Rowel Barba announced the launching of the IPOPHL Learning Activities Workspace (ILAW), the first online platform for IP learning in the region.

“In line with our digital transformation journey, our IP Academy has launched ILAW to ensure the health and safety of stakeholders amid the pandemic and the utmost convenience of everyone wanting to learn IP,” Barba said.

ILAW provides introductory courses on IP, trademark, copyright and patents.

Barba said the ILAW forms part of the IPOPHL’s push for innovation to achieve economic growth.

“ILAW is aligned with IPOPHL’s aim to create an IP-conscious Philippines through balanced and effective IP learning and education. This, in turn, will promote innovation and creativity among our people and drive more inclusive socioeconomic growth and development in the country,” Barba added.

IPOPHL also aimed to offer master courses for more advanced IP learners through the platform in the future.

IP Academy, which serves as the center for IP education and professionalization, is also looking to forge partnerships with educational institutions, government agencies, and international partners through ILAW.

“Through ILAW, the IP Academy aligns with IPOPHL’s BRIGHT Strategic Goals and aims to support the IP learning initiatives of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations,” IP Academy director Frederick Romero said.

So far, the ILAW platform has attracted over 1,000 users, including those from China, Sri Lanka, Palestine, India, Kuwait, Nigeria, South Africa and the United Kingdom.

The World Intellectual Property Organization, for its part, lauded the IPOPHL’s efforts in promoting IP education.

“The ILAW affirms IPOPHL’s continued commitment to integrate IP awareness knowledge and education and IP human resource development, and to deliver in depth IP training for diverse stakeholders throughout the Philippines, including teachers, MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises), startups, creators, inventors, women and youth,” WIPO Academy Distance Learning Program head Altaye Tedla said.