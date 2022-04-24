^

Business

PLDT, Smart expand Paybox

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
April 24, 2022 | 12:00am
PLDT, Smart expand Paybox
PLDT and Smart piloted their digital kiosks called Paybox in Metro Manila, Cavite and Laguna in February.
BusinessWorld / File

MANILA, Philippines — PLDT Inc. and its wireless unit Smart Communications Inc. have expanded their self-service payment kiosk machine to more sites to enable customers to conveniently pay their landline, internet, and mobile bills by themselves, without having to line up to transact with personnel inside stores.

PLDT and Smart piloted their digital kiosks called Paybox in Metro Manila, Cavite and Laguna in February.

The retail innovation is part of PLDT and Smart’s continued digital transformation, which is aligned with the group’s broader initiative to elevate the quality of service delivered to its customers through technology and innovation.

PLDT and Smart said customers now have more access to the service as they roll out more Paybox kiosks in select mall-based hubs and standalone stores in Rizal, Batangas, Quezon and Cebu.

Paybox is now available in 56 sites spread across key cities.

“This is part of our commitment to put our customers at the center of our business and develop platforms and innovations that best serve their needs,” said Jeanine Rubin, first vice president and head, customer experience group at PLDT.

Paybox accepts cash, credit or debit cards, PayMaya QR codes, and virtual change, eliminating face-to-face interaction and allowing customers to do contactless payments.

Customers can also combine two payment methods for a more convenient transaction, and the only information that customers need is their PLDT or Smart account number.

Payments will also be reflected real time on their accounts.

“This also allows us to introduce a more convenient service to our non-digital-savvy or even unbanked customers and offer them a faster way to pay their bills,” Rubin said.

To pay for their bill, customers need to go to a Paybox kiosk, select PLDT or Smart on the touchscreen, input their account number and choose the mode of payment that they prefer.

An additional feature allows customers to divide their payments into a combination of two modes, making the process more flexible and convenient.

After selecting their preferred mode of payment, customers need to input the amount that they wish to pay and confirm.  Once done, a payment confirmation will appear on the screen.

PLDT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Civil society

By Boo Chanco | 2 days ago
“If the number of people attending rallies can be sustained, regardless of who wins, that’s enough to push back a government that will not serve our interest. And that’s very important to me. It’s...
Business
fbtw

Outsmarting the geezer

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
Here is an old geezer joke.
Business
fbtw
BSP hikes minimum capital for rural banks

BSP hikes minimum capital for rural banks

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is set to hike the minimum capital requirement for rural banks to at least P60 million as...
Business
fbtw

Jollibee CFO set to retire on April 30

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Jollibee Foods Corp. has announced the retirement of its long time chief financial officer Ysmael Baysa effective April 30.
Business
fbtw
Pag-IBIG lends record P24 billion for housing in Q1

Pag-IBIG lends record P24 billion for housing in Q1

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
State-run Home Development Mutual Fund eleased a record P24.2 billion in housing loans in the first quarter, carrying over...
Business
fbtw
Latest
Policy continuity seen regardless of poll results

Policy continuity seen regardless of poll results

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The government’s economic policy direction is expected to continue regardless of the outcome of the May elections as...
Business
fbtw
Agriculture prices drop in Q2

Agriculture prices drop in Q2

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
Prices of agricultural products sold by farmers and fisherfolks decelerated in the last quarter of 2021 due to slower growth...
Business
fbtw
Digital fraud attempts highest in travel, leisure

Digital fraud attempts highest in travel, leisure

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The travel and leisure industry in the Philippines saw the biggest growth in digital fraud attempts last year, according to...
Business
fbtw
Government urged to include OFWs in social protection package

Government urged to include OFWs in social protection package

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The government needs to ramp up its efforts in including more Filipino migrant workers in social protection schemes after...
Business
fbtw

The safety net

By Francis J. Kong | 1 hour ago
The unemployment rate at that time was 25 percent! People were looking for jobs, and many could not find one.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with