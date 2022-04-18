^

Business

Cash remittances post slower growth in February due to Omicron, weak peso

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
April 18, 2022 | 4:55pm
coronavirus
This April 2, 2020, photo shows overseas Filipino workers who were repatriated amid the global coronavirus pandemic.
The STAR / Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines — Money sent home by Filipinos overseas grew at a slower pace in February due in part to pandemic curbs reimposed back then and a weak peso.

What’s new

Cash remittances coursed through banks rose 1.3% year-on-year in February to $2.51 billion, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas reported Monday. However, this was slower than the 2.5% growth recorded in January, when the Omicron variant started tearing through the globe.

Why this matters

Remittances are considered pillars of economic strength for the Philippines' consumption-driven economy, as money sent home by migrant Filipinos helps increase the spending capacity of their families here.

Likewise, remittances are also crucial sources of dollars for the country. In 2021, remittances amounted to $31.42 billion, expanding 5.1% compared to the 2020 haul. The collections slightly missed the BSP's forecast of 6% growth, but BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said he hopes remittances would rise this year.

For 2022, the BSP forecasts cash remittances to grow 4% year-on-year.

What analysts say

Sought for comment, Jeremiah Opiniano, professor at the University of Santo Tomas and executive director at the Institute for Migration and Development Issues, said: "If February cash remittances were smaller, that might be because the monies were wired during the Christmas season and February becomes a 'non-occasion month' that may not necessarily warrant more cash being sent."

But Opiniano expects more overseas Filipinos to send larger remittances to their families here, since the economic impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine will inevitably raise inflation rates across Asia. "But it remains to be seen how far this Russian invasion and its economic impacts worldwide can go," Opininiano added.

For Nicholas Antonio Mapa, senior economist at ING Bank in Manila, the slower uptick of remittances in February were due in part to the peso's depreciation.

"Slowdown in remittance gains likely attributed to exchange rate nuances. A weaker peso allows overseas Filipino to send home a smaller amount of dollar to cover PHP expenses," Mapa said in a Viber message.

"We can still however expect remittances to expand this year but it's becoming more apparent that structural flows such as these will not be able to offset the widening trade gap. Expect pressure on PHP to continue," Mapa added.

Other figures

  • The BSP said 41.6% of cash remittances in February came from the United States, while the rest came from Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Canada, Taiwan, Qatar, and Malaysia.
  • Remittance from land-based workers inched up by 1.2% year-on-year to $2.007 billion in February. Sea-based workers brought in a total of $501 million, which expanded by 1.6% year-on-year.

OMICRON VARIANT

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY

PHILSTARDATA

REMITTANCE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Work from anywhere

By Boo Chanco | 17 hours ago
It is now work from anywhere. New York-based companies told the New York Times that some of their key managers moved to Florida or some ski resort for the winter and are staying there. Others moved to Los Angeles...
Business
fbtw

All-powerful US dollar

By Wilson Sy | 17 hours ago
In response to Russia’s military aggression and invasion of Ukraine, the United States and its allies imposed crippling sanctions on the Russian economy.
Business
fbtw
Meralco seeks bids for 1,030-MW supply

Meralco seeks bids for 1,030-MW supply

By Danessa Rivera | 17 hours ago
Manila Electric Co. is seeking bidders for 1,030-megawatt supply for its franchise area.
Business
fbtw

The richest man in the valley

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
I love this story. It’s entitled “The Richest Man in the Valley.”
Business
fbtw

Russia-Ukraine war to drag on Philippine export

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 17 hours ago
The continued tension between Ukraine and Russia will likely put a dent on Philippine exports as well as in many other Asia-Pacific economies.
Business
fbtw
Latest
CTS Global shares up 11% in successful IPO

CTS Global shares up 11% in successful IPO

8 hours ago
If I were a CTS holder, the final hour of trading would definitely have me watching the first few days of this week very...
Business
fbtw
Philippine Seven FY21 net loss grows 10% to P4.6b, but Q1/22 shows promise for recovery

Philippine Seven FY21 net loss grows 10% to P4.6b, but Q1/22 shows promise for recovery

8 hours ago
This “service income” component was the most impressive line-item in the selected financial results that SEVN...
Business
fbtw
Quick takes from around the market

Quick takes from around the market

8 hours ago
This company is going to be in the right place at the right time for years to come; it all comes down to execution and resource...
Business
fbtw
Meralco sales up 6% in 1st quarter

Meralco sales up 6% in 1st quarter

By Danessa Rivera | 17 hours ago
Sales of Manila Electric Co. expanded by six percent in the first quarter due to the strong growth of all sectors amid easing...
Business
fbtw
Market may regain footing at 7,000 mark

Market may regain footing at 7,000 mark

By Iris Gonzales | 17 hours ago
After a shortened trading week, the stock market may look for better footing near the 7,000 mark.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with