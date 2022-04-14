^

US firms eyeing data center, RE projects in Philippines

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
April 14, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — US-based infrastructure development firm Diode Ventures LLC is looking to partner with Endecgroup Inc. for a hyperscale data center and renewable energy projects in the country, according to the Board of Investments (BOI).

In a statement yesterday, the BOI said Trade Undersecretary and BOI managing head Ceferino Rodolfo and other key officials of the agency met with Diode Ventures president Brad Hardin and Endecgroup Inc. CEO William Johnson on April 4.

During the meeting, Diode Ventures and Endecgroup discussed with the BOI their investment plans for a hyperscale data center and renewable energy generation projects in the Philippines.

Diode Ventures is engaged in the development of hyperscale data centers and renewable energy projects worldwide. It is a subsidiary of Black & Veatch, a global firm engaged in engineering and construction with over 35 years of experience in infrastructure projects in the Philippines.

Endecgroup Inc., meanwhile, is the parent company of Endec Inc. and SciLore LLC (USA). It is engaged in design-build construction, construction management, program management, project management and consulting engineering.

Its companies have delivered more than 100 engineering, procurement and construction projects in the Philippines. These include water systems, blending plants, schools, training centers, specialized diagnostic laboratories, and landing zone pads.

The Department of Trade and Industry is promoting the Philippines as the next strategic hub in Asia-Pacific for hyperscalers or companies that provide cloud and internet-based services and require huge amounts of space, power, and connectivity to cater to massive customer base and user demand.

Trade Secretary and BOI chairman Ramon Lopez said the hyperscalers industry is seen to support the country’s economic recovery through the creation of jobs.

Given the Philippines’ digital landscape, he said the country is an ideal location to support the growth of hyperscalers.

Rodolfo said shifting to greener sustainable projects, as well as renewable energy projects are among those being pushed by the BOI.

