^

Business

Gretl is the most important

TOP OF MIND - Julius Patrick Acosta - The Philippine Star
April 5, 2022 | 12:00am

Brigitta: Are we really going to sing for a whole lot of people tonight?

Uncle Max: Of course. Look,?The Von Trapp Family Singers. Here are your names: Liesl, Friedrich, Louisa, Brigitta, Kurt, Marta and Gretl.

Gretl: Why am I always last?

Uncle Max: Because you are the most important.

This is a scene from The Sound of Music, a classic film based on a true story of the Von Trapp Family Singers, a world-renowned concert group in the pre-World War II era.

Throughout the movie, whenever the Von Trapp children would perform, Gretl, the youngest, would always be the last to be introduced. In what can only be sensed as frustration, Gretl asked why this was always so. But in a reassuring tone, Max, Captain von Trapp’s older brother, said that this is because she is the most important, to which Gretl oohed gleefully. True enough, Gretl is essential in every performance. It is hard to imagine a So Long, Farewell number without Gretl singing: “The sun has gone to bed and so must I.”

In tax practice, the last regulation, memorandum circular, ruling, etc. issued by the tax authorities is often the most important because it consolidates and clarifies the changes brought about by amendments of the Tax Code. Thus, it is important to keep abreast with the latest revenue issuances.

Following the enactment of the TRAIN Law in 2018 and the CREATE Act in 2021, several issuances have been released by the Department of Finance and the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) to implement and clarify the changes in our VAT rules, especially those on VAT zero-rated transactions.

On Dec. 7, 2021, Revenue Regulations (RR) 21-2021 was issued further amending the Consolidated VAT Regulations of 2005 (RR 16-2005), providing a seemingly reduced enumeration of transactions that may qualify for VAT zero-rating. RR 16-2005, as amended, now provides that the following sales of VAT-registered persons shall be subject to zero percent VAT:

a. Export sales, which shall refer to: (1) sale and actual shipment and goods from the Philippines to a foreign country paid for in acceptable foreign currency or its equivalent in goods or services, and accounted for in accordance with the rules and regulations of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP); and (2) sale of goods, supplies, equipment, and fuel to persons engaged in international shipping or international air transport operations; Provided, that the goods, supplies, equipment, and fuel shall be used exclusively for international shipping or air transport operations.

b. Sales to persons or entities whose exemption from direct and indirect taxes under special laws or international agreements to which the Philippines is a signatory effectively subjects such sales to zero rate.

c. Sale of raw materials, inventories, supplies, equipment, packaging materials, and goods, to a registered export enterprise, to be used directly and exclusively in its registered project or activity.

d. Services other than processing, manufacturing, or repacking of goods rendered to a person engaged in business conducted outside the Philippines when the services are performed, the consideration for which is paid for in acceptable foreign currency and accounted for in accordance with the rules and regulations of the BSP.

e. Sales rendered to persons or entities whose exemption from direct and indirect taxes under special laws or international agreements to which the Philippines is a signatory, effectively subjects the supply of such services to zero percent rate.

f. Sale of services, including provision of basic infrastructure, utilities, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul of equipment, to a registered export enterprise.

g. Services rendered to persons engaged in international shipping or air transport operations, including leases or property for the use thereof: Provided that these services shall be exclusively for international shipping or air transport operations.

h. Transport of passengers and cargos by domestic air or sea vessels from the Philippines to a foreign country.

i. Sale of power or fuel generated through renewable sources of energy such as, but not limited to, biomass, solar, wind, hydropower, geothermal and steam, ocean energy, and other emerging sources using technologies such as fuel cells and hydrogen fuels: Provided, however that zero-rating shall apply strictly to the sale of power or fuel generated through renewable sources of energy and shall not extend to sale of services related to the maintenance or operation of plants generating said power.

As expected, the release of RR 21-2021 raised some issues, specifically those pertaining to its effectivity and VAT treatment of transactions entered by registered export enterprises.

Thus, on March 9, 2021, the BIR issued a 40-item Q&A in the form of Revenue Memorandum Circular (RMC) 24-2022 to provide clarification on the following matters:

a. Rules that will apply upon effectivity of the CREATE Act;

b. Effectivity and transitory provisions in relation to RR 21-2021;

c. VAT treatment of sale to registered export enterprises upon effectivity of the CREATE Act;

d. Taxability of existing export enterprises registered prior to the CREATE Act;

e. Application for VAT zero-rating; and

f. Refund by local suppliers and recovery of input VAT passed on to registered export enterprises.

Without RMC 24-2022, which as of this writing is the latest issuance concerning VAT, many taxpayers would be at risk of misinterpreting the changes in the rules and be exposed to possible deficiency tax findings. At a time when the economy is slowly recovering from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, due diligence must be exercised to avoid such risks. This includes staying informed. Thankfully, while Philippine tax rules are very dynamic, the BIR has made being up to date with the most recent revenue issuances easier by making these easily accessible in its website. Likewise, KPMG, as a top-tier tax service provider, also makes sure that our clients are timely and adequately informed of the recent issuances not only by the tax authorities, but also by other government agencies.

 

 

Julius Patrick C. Acosta is a manager from the tax group of KPMG R.G. Manabat & Co. (KPMG RGM&Co.), the Philippine member firm of KPMG International. KPMG RGM&Co. has been recognized as a Tier 1 tax practice and Tier 1 transfer pricing practice by the International Tax Review.

This article is for general information purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice to a specific issue or entity.?

The views and opinions expressed herein are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views and opinions of KPMG International or KPMG RGM&Co. For comments or inquiries, please email [email protected] or [email protected].

TRAIN LAW
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
BSP closes Cebu thrift bank

BSP closes Cebu thrift bank

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 days ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has ordered the closure of Metro-Cebu Public Savings Bank, bringing to five the number of...
Business
fbtw
ACEN prepares $200-M equity investment to build solar projects in Asia

ACEN prepares $200-M equity investment to build solar projects in Asia

9 hours ago
This is on top to new debts that ACEN will incur to fund the solar projects.
Business
fbtw

Peso – Asia’s best performer last week

By Wilson Sy | 1 day ago
The table below shows that last week, the Philippine peso was Asia’s best-performing currency. 
Business
fbtw

Clean energy

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
There are two reasons why a country will want to increase the share of clean or renewable energy in its energy mix.
Business
fbtw
GCash launches digital business solutions

GCash launches digital business solutions

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 days ago
GCash is introducing a digital business solution that will help small entrepreneurs future-proof and expand their busine...
Business
fbtw
Latest
BOC collections hit record high of P70.7 billion in March

BOC collections hit record high of P70.7 billion in March

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Bureau of Customs surpassed its monthly target for the third straight month as collections hit a record high of P70.73...
Business
fbtw
DOF revives plan to convert PCIC into reinsurer

DOF revives plan to convert PCIC into reinsurer

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Department of Finance has revived plans to convert state-run Philippine Crop Insurance Corp. into a reinsurer to improve...
Business
fbtw
Landbank distributes P133.6 billion cash aid last year

Landbank distributes P133.6 billion cash aid last year

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
State-run Land Bank of the Philippines helped the Department of Social Welfare and Development distribute P133.61 billion...
Business
fbtw
Stocks rise in listless trade

Stocks rise in listless trade

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Local stocks managed to post marginal gains yesterday even as most investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of the March inflation...
Business
fbtw
Megawide wants another shot at NAIA ugrade project

Megawide wants another shot at NAIA ugrade project

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Megawide Construction Corp. and its partner GMR Infrastructure Ltd. of India may bid anew for the rehabilitation and upgrade...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with