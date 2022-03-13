^

Business

ICTSI’s Manila Harbor Center expands capacity

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
March 13, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Harbor Center Port Services Inc. (MHCPSI) is expanding the cargo handling capacity of the largest bulk and breakbulk handling facility in the Port of Manila.

The expansion of the Manila Harbor Center (MHC) is being achieved with the completion of eco-friendly bulk cargo bays (BCBs) and dredging of the berths to accommodate larger vessels.

The completion of three new BCBs more than doubles MHC’s bulk storage capacity from 24,000 metric tons to 55,000 metric tons and assists in mitigating any environmental impact of the terminal’s operation.

“Compared to open storage that requires use of laminated sacks, BCBs require less cover as they minimize the surface area of the cargo exposed to weather elements. BCBs prevent cargo erosion with the help of drainage and roadways, resulting in minimal spills and a cleaner port environment,” MHC safety head Jennifer Olaer-Salazar said.

“We continue to keep the area surrounding the BCBs clean through road sprinkling, sweeping and tire baths to ensure that ambient air quality is below the acceptable limits,” she said.

For dredging works, MHC has tapped infrastructure company Prime Metro BMD to further deepen the 865-meter berth in Terminals 1 and 2 and the 240-meter berth in Terminal 3.

Once dredging is completed, Terminals 1 and 2 will have a design draft of 10.5 meters and Terminal 3 will have 8.7 meters.

“We are gearing up MHC to handle more trade as the country continues to recover from the pandemic and prepares to fully open the economy. The deepening of the berths will allow us to facilitate larger vessels and additional cargo,” MHC commercial head Geraldine Santos said.

MHCPSI started commercial operations in December 2020 under a permit to operate issued by the Philippine Ports Authority.

It operates the MHC, a 10-hectare, 4.5-million metric ton capacity multipurpose terminal that caters to both international and domestic cargo.

International Container Terminal Services Inc. of tycoon Enrique Razon last year signed a share purchase agreement with Prime Strategic Holdings Inc. to acquire 100 percent of the shares of MHCPSI for P2.45 billion.

MANILA HARBOR CENTER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Presidential bets urge action on rising fuel prices

Presidential bets urge action on rising fuel prices

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
Contenders to be President Rodrigo Duterte's successor to Malacañang are urging his administration to act on the rapidly...
Business
fbtw
Leadership and laughter
By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
Two articles caught my eye.
Business
fbtw
PLDT, Smart secure over 50K new permits
By Richmond Mercurio | 3 hours ago
Telco giant PLDT Inc. and its wireless arm Smart Communications Inc. continue to benefit from the streamlining of government permitting guidelines for telecommunications infrastructure.
Business
fbtw
Gov&rsquo;t says no extension of work-from-home setup for call centers

Gov’t says no extension of work-from-home setup for call centers

By Ramon Royandoyan | 3 days ago
This, despite renewed calls to extend work-from-home arrangements amid rising transport costs.
Business
fbtw
Bank of Commerce IPO price pegged at P12
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 3 hours ago
The banking arm of diversified conglomerate San Miguel Corp. (SMC) has pegged the price of its initial public offering, which is estimated to raise about P3.36 billion.
Business
fbtw
Latest
Bond yields seen to rise as US rate hike looms

Bond yields seen to rise as US rate hike looms

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 3 hours ago
Investors are expected to demand higher yields for short-dated and long-term bonds anew this week with the expected interest...
Business
fbtw
Budget release slows to 61% in February

Budget release slows to 61% in February

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 3 hours ago
The Department of Budget and Management has reported a slowdown in funding release out of the record high P5.02 trillion...
Business
fbtw
Japan aids Philippines in waste management

Japan aids Philippines in waste management

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 3 hours ago
The Japanese government has collaborated with the Philippines to promote proper waste disposal as threats to public health...
Business
fbtw
DOE pushes dispatch of renewable energy plants in spot market

DOE pushes dispatch of renewable energy plants in spot market

By Danessa Rivera | 3 hours ago
The Department of Energy is pushing for the preferential dispatch of all renewable energy plants in the wholesale electricity...
Business
fbtw
Regional fish ports bulk up unloading volume by 13.4%

Regional fish ports bulk up unloading volume by 13.4%

By Catherine Talavera | 3 hours ago
The country’s regional fish ports registered a 13.42 percent increase in fish unloading volumes in February mainly due...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with