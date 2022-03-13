ICTSI’s Manila Harbor Center expands capacity

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Harbor Center Port Services Inc. (MHCPSI) is expanding the cargo handling capacity of the largest bulk and breakbulk handling facility in the Port of Manila.

The expansion of the Manila Harbor Center (MHC) is being achieved with the completion of eco-friendly bulk cargo bays (BCBs) and dredging of the berths to accommodate larger vessels.

The completion of three new BCBs more than doubles MHC’s bulk storage capacity from 24,000 metric tons to 55,000 metric tons and assists in mitigating any environmental impact of the terminal’s operation.

“Compared to open storage that requires use of laminated sacks, BCBs require less cover as they minimize the surface area of the cargo exposed to weather elements. BCBs prevent cargo erosion with the help of drainage and roadways, resulting in minimal spills and a cleaner port environment,” MHC safety head Jennifer Olaer-Salazar said.

“We continue to keep the area surrounding the BCBs clean through road sprinkling, sweeping and tire baths to ensure that ambient air quality is below the acceptable limits,” she said.

For dredging works, MHC has tapped infrastructure company Prime Metro BMD to further deepen the 865-meter berth in Terminals 1 and 2 and the 240-meter berth in Terminal 3.

Once dredging is completed, Terminals 1 and 2 will have a design draft of 10.5 meters and Terminal 3 will have 8.7 meters.

“We are gearing up MHC to handle more trade as the country continues to recover from the pandemic and prepares to fully open the economy. The deepening of the berths will allow us to facilitate larger vessels and additional cargo,” MHC commercial head Geraldine Santos said.

MHCPSI started commercial operations in December 2020 under a permit to operate issued by the Philippine Ports Authority.

It operates the MHC, a 10-hectare, 4.5-million metric ton capacity multipurpose terminal that caters to both international and domestic cargo.

International Container Terminal Services Inc. of tycoon Enrique Razon last year signed a share purchase agreement with Prime Strategic Holdings Inc. to acquire 100 percent of the shares of MHCPSI for P2.45 billion.