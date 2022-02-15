

















































 
























^


 













 








Business
 
Upgrade in Philippines income status an empty achievement
 


Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
February 15, 2022 | 12:00am





 


MANILA, Philippines — Moving up the ladder toward an upper-middle income country status by end-2022 may be an empty achievement as the economy remains fragile and the labor market has yet to recover.


Research and advocacy group IBON Foundation said the government’s target to upgrade to an upper-middle income country by the end of the year is just a number and is not a reflection of the actual situation.


Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Chua earlier maintained that the Philippines is on track to hit the target as the economy will also return to its pre-pandemic level.


Chua said it means living without poverty and having equal opportunities to succeed.


“Even if reached, this is an empty achievement amid the weakest economy and worst joblessness in decades and will just reflect the prosperity of an elite few,” IBON said.


The group argued that such is a mere statistical computation that the country’s gross national income (GNI) per capita is within the range for an upper-middle income economy as classified by the World Bank.


The Washington-based World Bank set this at between $4,096 and $12,695 in 2020.


Even if the Philippines meets the requisite minimum, IBON said this would be achieved while agriculture and manufacturing are treading their lowest shares of the economy in over seven decades.


“Increasing GNI per capita is not benefiting ordinary Filipinos because the gains are concentrated in a few families and their corporations. Statistical upper-middle income status is due to relatively rapid economic growth since the 2000s,” IBON said.


Further, unemployment problems in the country have yet to be resolved, which in turn is driving poverty.


The top 40 richest Filipinos saw their net worth grow since 2006 and IBON said this indicates a worsening concentration of economic power.


Their wealth also increased during the height of the pandemic in 2020 despite growing poverty and unemployment.


The local think tank cautioned against making too much of GNI or GDP per capita as indicators of development.


“The group said that the government should instead look at the extent to which its policies are genuinely improving people’s lives with steady jobs, decent incomes, and free or affordable social and public services,” IBON said.


“These will only be achieved with real agricultural development, national industrialization, and transformative social policies, which is what the people should constantly demand from the Duterte administration and the next to come,” it said.


 










 









IBON
LABOR

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest





 








Trending







Philippine economy to worsen under Marcos &ndash; think tank







Philippine economy to worsen under Marcos – think tank



By Louise Maureen Simeon |
1 day ago 


The Philippine economy may not be able to recover from the pandemic and may likely suffer further setbacks if the dictator’s...








Business
fbtw











 

BSP woos Japanese investors







BSP woos Japanese investors



By Lawrence Agcaoili |
7 days ago 


The Philippines remains an attractive investment destination on the back of the country’s strong rebound from the pandemic-induced...








Business
fbtw













AG&P 'on track' in opening Batangas LNG import facility by July




 


AG&P 'on track' in opening Batangas LNG import facility by July



By Angelica Y. Yang |
6 hours ago 


Atlantic, Gulf and Pacific Co. (AG&P) is on track in opening its liquified natural gas (LNG) import and regasification facility...








Business
fbtw













PSEi defies regional slump, thanks to bargain hunting







PSEi defies regional slump, thanks to bargain hunting



 By Ramon Royandoyan |
9 hours ago 


Bargain hunters sent local shares up on Monday.








Business
fbtw













Crony capitalism




By Boo Chanco |
1 day ago 


Competitive investment incentives and even the passage of the Amended Public Service Act that liberalizes foreign ownership in some industries may not be enough to attract more foreign investments into the coun...








Business
fbtw










Latest









Security Bank strengthens campaign vs money mules







Security Bank strengthens campaign vs money mules



By Lawrence Agcaoili |
41 minutes ago 


Security Bank Corp. has joined other big banks in the campaign against money mules as it reminded clients not to take easy-money...








Business
fbtw













SEC revokes registration of Suhail Medical Center




By Richmond Mercurio |
41 minutes ago 


The Securities and Exchange Commission has revoked the corporate registration of another company involved in illegal investment scheme.








Business
fbtw













Upgrade in Philippines income status an empty achievement




By Louise Maureen Simeon |
41 minutes ago 


Moving up the ladder toward an upper-middle income country status by end-2022 may be an empty achievement as the economy remains fragile and the labor market has yet to recover.








Business
fbtw













Community responsibility




By Tony F. Katigbak |
41 minutes ago 


As the days and weeks pass, our safety quarantine levels continue to decrease, and more restrictions are lifted.








Business
fbtw













Landbank income rises to P21.8 billion







Landbank income rises to P21.8 billion



By Elijah Felice Rosales |
41 minutes ago 


State-run Land Bank of the Philippines grew its profit to nearly P22 billion last year as it reduced cost of funds and provision...








Business
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with