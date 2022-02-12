

















































 
























Business
 
Century Pacific expands into affordable housing
 


Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
February 12, 2022 | 12:00am





 


MANILA, Philippines — The Po family’s affordable housing unit,  Pacifica Homes Development Corp. (PHDC), formally launched its first

property development in Pampanga, Hamana Homes Magalang, last Feb.5.


The new real estate segment is the Po family’s answer to the country’s housing backlog, which, according to government data, is expected to hit 6.8 million units this year,  PHDC president Teodoro Alexander “Ted” Po said in a statement.


“PHDC’s very first project here in Pampanga will not only help lessen the gap due to the huge housing backlog, but it would for sure set the bar in the affordable but superior value housing segment,” said Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Region 3 OIC director Felix Brazil Jr.


Brazil said it is high-time that superior housing products and quality shelters inspired by sustainability are served affordably to customers.


He said PHDC brings with it the trustworthy corporate brand of the Po family’s flagship Century Pacific Group Inc. (CPGI), the same owners of one of the largest branded food companies in the country.


“The release of our permits to build as well as sell will allow us to fasttrack key developments in the project,” Po said.


PHDC’s license to sell permits also coincided with the release of its building permit from the municipality of Magalang.


With the permits, the building activities for housing units at Hamana Homes Magalang are now set for full-blast construction. Its amenities include a clubhouse, swimming pool, linear parks and basketball court.


As of Jan.  31, the construction of the slope protection and perimeter wall and the landfill compaction in the model unit area are underway for completion.


“It is truly value for money because our project taps sustainable building design and construction techniques, yet is priced within reach,” Po said.


PHDC’s new residential development seeks to offer value homes in response to the changing needs of the modern Filipino family.


The Century Pacific Group has developed a roster of household names which include Century Tuna, Argentina, 555, Angel and Birch Tree.


It is likewise behind family casual dining brand Shakey’s Pizza, one of the leading operators of fast casual restaurants in the Philippines. The Po family is also behind high-end property developer Arthaland.


 










 









