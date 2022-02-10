

















































 
























^


 













 








Business
 
PEZA investments down 27% in 2021
 


Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
February 10, 2022 | 12:00am





 


MANILA, Philippines — Investments approved by the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) dropped more than a fourth last year and fell below target as the pandemic continued to affect investor sentiment.


PEZA data showed total investments for 204 projects

approved by the agency reached P69.30 billion last year, down 27 percent from P95.03 billion in 2020.


The agency was initially aiming for a seven percent growth in investment

approvals last year but trimmed the target to five percent in November.


“We calibrated a five percent increase for 2021, but we failed to meet our target,” PEZA deputy director general Tereso Panga said in a Viber message.


He attributed the dismal performance to the impact of the pandemic, as well as the moratorium on new ecozones in Metro Manila.


Administrative Order 18, issued by the Office of the President in 2019, imposed a moratorium on declaration of ecozones in Metro Manila to encourage development in the countryside.


The bulk or P33.08 billion of the investments approved last year were for ecozone development.


The manufacturing sector came in second with P25.51 billion, followed by information technology with P7.32 billion and other sectors with P3.39 billion.


As of November, employment in ecozones reached 1.8 million, while exports reached $57.55 billion.


For this year, Panga said the PEZA is aiming for a six percent uptick in investments.


As part of PEZA’s investment promotion efforts, a webinar was conducted with the Department of Trade and Industry, Board of Investments, National Economic and Development Authority, regional development councils and local government units in the CALABARZON (Cavite-Laguna-Batangas-Rizal-Quezon) area on the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) Act which introduced changes to the incentives system.


“Through this initiative, we hope to attract more investments in the CALABARZON area under the CREATE regime,” Panga said.


With over 14.4 million inhabitants in 2020, he said CALABARZON is the country’s second most densely populated area after the National Capital Region.


It is also the third largest contributor to the national gross domestic product, accounting for 17 percent.


In terms of ecozone development, Panga said CALABARZON has 35 manufacturing ecozones or 45 percent of the total 77 export processing zones operating all over the country.


Overall, PEZA has registered 56 special economic zones in CALABARZON, with 2,194 locator companies providing 545,734 direct jobs and generating $26 billion in annual exports as of November last year.


Despite the economic slowdown due to the pandemic, Panga said investments for new projects and expansion in CALABARZON’s ecozones reached P25 billion or 36 percent of the total P69 billion investments approved by PEZA last year.


Panga said PEZA continues to forge strategic partnerships with various public or private institutions and organizations to promote countryside development through the ecozones.


 










 









PEZA

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Businesses want new president to mend strained public-private ties







Businesses want new president to mend strained public-private ties



By Ramon Royandoyan |
8 hours ago 


Corporate bigwigs believe that the new administration should not pass up help from the private sector and instead improve...








Business
fbtw













The next president will inherit significant economic reforms




By Gerardo P. Sicat |
1 day ago 


Significant economic reforms that Rodrigo Duterte’s administration achieved during his term will stand to benefit the country’s next president if the latter understands the good fortune brought in his/her...








Business
fbtw













Soak the rich?




By Boo Chanco |
1 day ago 


The next administration must tax the rich so that the government will have enough funds for debt payments and adequate social services.








Business
fbtw













Globe reports bigger profits in 2021 despite 'Odette' onslaught







Globe reports bigger profits in 2021 despite 'Odette' onslaught



By Ramon Royandoyan |
11 hours ago 


Globe Telecom Inc. finished 2021 on a high note and is allotting higher capital expenditures this year to upgrade its...








Business
fbtw













Why has a Chinese city's lockdown sent aluminium prices surging?







Why has a Chinese city's lockdown sent aluminium prices surging?



8 hours ago 


Why did the outbreak in Baise spark fears around the world about the key metal? 








Business
fbtw










Latest









Philippines slips to 8th spot in macro risk ranking




By Lawrence Agcaoili |
49 minutes ago 


The Philippines fell to eighth place in macro risk assessment ranking last year, from second spot in 2020, as the cover for foreign obligations and fiscal position declined due to the pandemic, according to DBS Bank...








Business
fbtw













Index breaches 7,500 to post new 2-year high







Index breaches 7,500 to post new 2-year high



By Iris Gonzales |
49 minutes ago 


Share prices breached past the immediate resistance level yesterday to stay in positive territory and post a fresh two-year...








Business
fbtw













PCC, NPC team up to address competition, data privacy issues







PCC, NPC team up to address competition, data privacy issues



By Louella Desiderio |
49 minutes ago 


The Philippine Competition Commission and the National Privacy Commission have forged a partnership to strengthen enforcement...








Business
fbtw













Lucio Tan’s daughter steps down as Eton COO




By Iris Gonzales |
49 minutes ago 


Lucio Tan’s daughter Karlu Tan-Say has stepped down as chief operating officer of Eton Properties Philippines, sources told The STAR.








Business
fbtw













PEZA investments down 27% in 2021




By Louella Desiderio |
49 minutes ago 


Investments approved by the Philippine Economic Zone Authority dropped more than a fourth last year and fell below target as the pandemic continued to affect investor sentiment.








Business
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with