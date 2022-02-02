

















































 
























Business
 
LRWC launches online traditional bingo game
 


The Philippine Star
February 2, 2022 | 12:00am





 


MANILA, Philippines — Publicly listed Leisure & Resort World Corp. (LRWC) has been granted a license by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) to operate the country’s first online traditional bingo or OTB.


The new offering, which will be handled by LRWC subsidiary AB Leisure Exponent Inc., was soft launched recently under the gaming brand BingoPlus.


LRWC said this innovative game transforms the way traditional bingo is played by combining the excitement of the old and the convenience of new technology.


“One of the company’s major strategies is to strengthen online platforms to provide more and better playing opportunities to customers during the pandemic and beyond,” said newly appointed LRWC president Andy Tsui.


“OTB is a great way to enjoy bingo from the comfort of ones’ home without having to miss out on social interaction and have the chance to win huge prizes,” he said.


The game can be conveniently accessed online via streaming and can also be played onsite, initially in 18 Bingo Bonanza traditional bingo halls in Metro Manila and other provincial areas. The company also plans to expand the onsite offering of the OTB in other traditional bingo sites nationwide.


LWRC said with just an internet connection and a mobile device, OTB is easy to play yet exciting and stimulating to the brain, much like bingo at the halls. The social aspect is still there, only virtually, as online bingo chatrooms mean that players can enjoy good banter with fellow participants and play with family and friends from anywhere in the country.


The launching of the OTB is aimed at reigniting the fun and excitement of bingo playing through the online space. With BingoPlus’ rich promotional activities, bonuses and jackpot amounting over P2 million that gets bigger, players will never run out of reasons to enjoy and win.


 










 









