CCBPI continues to mobilize resources for communities affected by Typhoon Odette
 


The Philippine Star
January 26, 2022 | 12:00am

 



 
CCBPI continues to mobilize resources for communities affected by Typhoon Odette
Coca-Cola’s Cebu plant in Mandaue became a main hub for water support in Cebu. The plant opened its doors 24/7 in the immediate aftermath of the typhoon to deliver water across affected areas and for locals to source drinking water from the site.
MANILA, Philippines — As provinces across the Visayas and Mindanao recover from the devastation brought about by Typhoon Odette on the Philippines last December, Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines, Inc. (CCBPI) – Coca-Cola’s bottling arm in the country – continues to extend aid by providing safe drinking water to affected communities.


CCBPI has mobilized its resources in delivering a running total of 60,000 liters of Wilkins drinking water throughout the affected provinces and cities – as the collective recovery efforts now begin a shift towards rebuilding.


The company is also working with the local government of Mandaue City in Cebu for the deployment of a SETA machine, a mobile water treatment equipment that processes water to make it potable. The SETA machine had previously been installed in evacuation sites and communities in Marawi, Davao del Sur, and Bicol following calamities.


CCBPI’s outreach was launched even as the company itself was recovering from the onslaught of Typhoon Odette, which disrupted operations of 15 of its sites – from major plants and distribution centers to sales offices. Though its sites experienced massive power outages and had to run on limited generator capacities, CCBPI associates carried out the company’s priority initiative of providing relief and potable water to affected families in the communities it serves.


CCBPI also allocated a P5 million disaster relief fund for its associates who were affected by the typhoon. Further relief assistance – which includes over 70,000 liters of drinking water and almost P800,000 worth of grocery items – was also disbursed.


 










 









