Workers exempted from ‘no vaccine, no ride’ rule

Commuters wait for public utility buses along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City as the full implementation of the "no vaccine, no ride" policy begins on Monday, Jan. 17, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Workers are exempted from the controversial “no vaccine, no ride” policy, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III clarified after many workers who have not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 were not allowed onto public transportation.

“Our workers are exempted because they are rendering essential services. If you stop them, how will businesses function? If there are no businesses, the economy will grind to a halt,” the Bello said in Filipino during a Malacañang press briefing on Tuesday.

Despite reports of enforcers prohibiting unvaccinated and partially vaccinated workers from taking public transportation, the labor chief said that it was “clear” that workers were exempted from the rule that has been in force in Metro Manila since Monday.

The supposed clarity of the policy that has been criticized as impractical and violative of people’s right to travel is not evident among enforcers who ended up barring workers who have not been fully vaccinated from boarding public transportation.

Bello said that this might be solved through an intensified information drive, especially among enforcers of the rule.

“So maybe we need a more massive information drive to inform not only the public, but especially the enforcement agencies — the police, the Department of Transportation. They should know that workers are exempted from the no vax, no ride policy,” he said.

The DOTr’s Department Order No. 2022-001, which is the basis of the no vaccine, no ride rule, lists work among “essential goods and services” which people who have not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can still access via public transportation.

According to the order, people accessing essential goods and services would need to secure a barangay health pass “or other appropriate proof to support and justify such travel.”

But Bello said workers could just show their company ID as proof that they are going to work.

Rights and transport groups earlier questioned the "extreme and unnecessary" policy, saying it doesn't address the root cause of low vaccination numbers, which is the lack of access to vaccines.

Only 68.65% of Metro Manila’s population have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to data from the National COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard as of Monday.

A 2015 report by the Japan International Cooperation Agency shows that 88% of households in Metro Manila do not own private vehicles and have to rely on public transportation. — with a report from Franco Luna