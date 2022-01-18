

















































 
























^


 













 








Business
 
Transco to launch national off-grid system by August
 


Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
January 18, 2022 | 12:00am





 


MANILA, Philippines — State-run National Transmission Corp. (TransCo) is targeting to launch a national off-grid system operator (SO) system in August.


“The launch of the full operations for the Island control centers and the National Control Center for Island SO is targeted in August 2022,” TransCo said in the latest Philippine Energy Plan (PEP) 2020-2040.


This follows the memorandum order issued by the Department of Energy (DOE) in February last year mandating TransCo to be the off-grid SO for any small-grid or off-grid power system with more than one power supplier.


To meet this target, TransCo is working on plans to operate as off-grid SO in Palawan, Mindoro, Catanduanes and Marinduque.


“Currently, preparatory works for the development of a business plan for the islands of Palawan, Mindoro, Catanduanes and Marinduque, which involves organizational, operational, legal, financial, and regulatory aspects are underway,” it said.


Last November, TransCo president Melvin Matibag said the first island province targeted by the agency as off-grid SO is Mindoro.


“The one in Mindoro, we already started the process last September. We had the meeting with Oriental Mindoro Electric Cooperative Inc. (ORMECO) for the process of doing their systems operations,” he said.


This comes after the National Power Corp. (Napocor) completed the transmission line loop interconnecting Oriental and Occidental Mindoro in October, which allows the two provinces to trade power supply, minimize systems loss, and enjoy a more reliable electricity supply.


The next island province being eyed for off-grid SO is Catanduanes, where TransCo plans to construct a transmission asset connecting the island to a main island for electric supply.


In May last year, TransCO signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with First Catanduanes Electric Cooperatives Inc. (FICELCO) to construct and install submarine cables interconnection of Catanduanes to the Luzon grid.


The deal covers the construction and installation of 69-kilovolt (kV) sub-transmission submarine electric cable lines from Presentacion/Caramoan, Camarines Sur, to Codon, Catanduanes.


The island interconnection will also benefit all consumers in the country since FICELCO will no longer need subsidies that reflect in the consumer’s electricity bills as Universal Charges for Missionary Electrification (UCME).


TransCo will also perform all functions of SO in optimal dispatching of power plants to achieve least-cost generation of electricity and real-time control of the power grid to maintain a stable, secure, reliable and efficient power system.


A government-owned-and-controlled corporation operating under the DOE, TransCo is the owner of the country’s power transmission assets, which is managed and operated by the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) under a congressional franchise and a concession agreement.


 










 









TRANSCO

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







BSP: Financial consumer complaints reach P2-B from 2019 to 2021







BSP: Financial consumer complaints reach P2-B from 2019 to 2021



By Angelica Y. Yang |
7 hours ago 


The pandemic-driven rise in digital transactions also fueling an increase in fraud and other financial crimes, the BSP s...








Business
fbtw





 







Haus Talk shares rally in first IPO of 2022







Haus Talk shares rally in first IPO of 2022



By Ramon Royandoyan |
9 hours ago 


In its initial public offering, shares of the low-income housing developer sold up 6.67% to finish trading P1.6 apiece. 








Business
fbtw













Pandemic management




By Boo Chanco |
January 17, 2022 - 12:00am  


In our third year with the pandemic, governments around the world are still struggling with how to manage it to produce the best protection of their people at the least disruption.








Business
fbtw













Philippines likely to post strongest growth in ASEAN this year




By Louise Maureen Simeon |
January 17, 2022 - 12:00am 


The Southeast Asian region is expected to continue its recovery this year, with the Philippines seen registering the strongest growth, but new COVID-19 variants remain a threat in the region’s rebound.








Business
fbtw













Special Report: Cable cuts: Source of chronic pain for telcos, subscribers







Special Report: Cable cuts: Source of chronic pain for telcos, subscribers



By Richmond Mercurio |
1 day ago 


Fiber optic cable cuts are becoming a source of chronic pain for telecommunications companies and internet service providers,...








Business
fbtw










Latest









Financial cyber attacks surge by 2,324% in 2020







Financial cyber attacks surge by 2,324% in 2020



By Lawrence Agcaoili |
1 hour ago 


Losses based on complaints filed with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas amounted to P2 billion between 2019 and 2021, underscoring...








Business
fbtw













T-bill rates drop as inflation cools







T-bill rates drop as inflation cools



By Elijah Felice Rosales |
1 hour ago 


The government yesterday borrowed another P15 billion from the domestic market through the sale of Treasury bills.








Business
fbtw













Incentives eyed for green financing







Incentives eyed for green financing



By Lawrence Agcaoili |
1 hour ago 


The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is firming up a set of incentives for Philippine banks that mainstream sustainable finance...








Business
fbtw













Index tracks global markets, ends in the red







Index tracks global markets, ends in the red



By Iris Gonzales |
 1 hour ago 


Recurring COVID-19 worries, slowing growth in China, and looming rate hikes in the US further pulled local share prices into...








Business
fbtw













Globe expands 5G roaming coverage







Globe expands 5G roaming coverage



By Richmond Mercurio |
1 hour ago 


Globe Telecom Inc. is expanding its 5G roaming services to more countries in Europe in partnership with international telco...








Business
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN



 



or sign in with