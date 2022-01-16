

















































 
























^


 













 








Business
 
Some LGUs not ready for devolved government services, says economist
 


The Philippine Star
January 16, 2022 | 12:00am





 


MANILA, Philippines — The architects of the devolution system transferring basic state services and facilities from the national government to the local government units (LGUs) may have the best of intentions, but the move could be fraught with serious oversights and end up with undesired results.


An economic expert raised this concern during a recent half-day webinar that tackled two relatively new laws on excise taxation in the country – Republic Act (RA) 11346 and RA 11467.


The discussions were organized by the Center for Local Governance and Professional Development Inc. to “raise awareness and further create public value for several societal issues and concerns.”


Novel Bangsal, executive director of the budget and tax research bureau of the House of Representatives, expressed apprehensions that some LGUs may not be ready to handle additional responsibilities as an offshoot of the decentralization process.


He suggested that assigning basic but vital government services to “ill-equipped” LGUs might not be a good idea.


This is held extremely significant in light of the so-called Mandanas-Garcia 2018 ruling by the Supreme Court (SC) set to take effect this year and is expected to exacerbate the problem even more.


The SC decision is meant to “lessen the fiscal impact of having to transfer more financial resources to the LGUs and the national government has started to identify spending responsibilities for select devolved mandates to be transferred back to local governments.”


The World Bank noted, however, that some LGUs “have started to raise concerns regarding their financial and technical capacity to absorb re-devolved mandates, while maintaining full autonomy in planning and managing the additional resources coming from the Mandanas-Garcia ruling.”


“Underspending by local governments may worsen, as many local governments do not have the capacity to absorb a significant increase in revenues,” the World Bank said.


Under the 2018 decision championed by Batangas Rep. Hermilando Mandanas and Bataan Rep. Enrique Garcia, the LGUs’ share of the national revenue collections would increase by 55 percent in the 2022 budget, reaching P1.08 trillion or 4.8 percent of the country’s gross domestic product compared to 3.5 percent in 2021


The World Bank cited the ruling, but warned that the government faces a significant risk that the transition process could lead to a large gap in service delivery, as a lack of coordination between the national and local government and weak implementation capacity could delay the transition towards increased decentralization.”


Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez said earlier that the GDP may grow three percent lower once the SC ruling is implemented.


“Based on our estimates, the implementation of the SC ruling will yield lower economic growth because local governments spend less efficiently,” Dominguez said.


The High Tribunal ruled that the LGUs’ “just share” of revenues includes all national government taxes, and not limited only to Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) collections.


The SC decision effectively raised the base for computing LGU’s share or National Tax Allotment (NTA) – formerly known as the Internal Revenue Allotment (IRA) – of the national government taxes.


During the webinar, economist Miguel Antonio Estrada, a representative from the Senate tax study and research office, said RAs 11346 and 11467 basically addressed two major issues: increased revenue collection through higher sin taxes on tobacco and alcohol product; and enhanced healthcare delivery services.


He said demand for cigarettes went down by five to 11 percent for every 10 percent hike in excise taxes on tobacco.


 










 









LGU

















Philstar








 
















    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Foreign retail trade rules relaxed




By Mary Ann LL. Reyes |
January 15, 2022 - 12:00am 


By next week or on Jan. 21, the country’s retail trade industry will open its doors wider to more foreign businesses and investments.








Business
fbtw













PDIC, DBP ink agreement on deposit claims payment







PDIC, DBP ink agreement on deposit claims payment



By Elijah Felice Rosales |
1 day ago 


State-run Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. has expanded its disbursement network for creditors of closed banks by tapping...








Business
fbtw













Clocking in and clocking out




By Francis J. Kong |
January 15, 2022 - 12:00am 


Most companies use biometric clocks, but the principle is still the same. Remember the Bundy clock? 








Business
fbtw













Iberdrola enters Philippines market




By Danessa Rivera |
January 15, 2022 - 12:00am 


Spanish clean energy developer Iberdrola has entered the Philippine market through a partnership with Triconti Windkraft Group to develop a massive 3.5-gigawatt pipeline of offshore wind projects to power the country’s...








Business
fbtw













LGUs urged: Extend business permit renewal up to end-Q1




By Louella Desiderio |
January 15, 2022 - 12:00am 


The Anti-Red Tape Authority is urging local government units to extend the period for renewal of business permits and payment of real property tax until the end of the first quarter given the surge in COVID c...








Business
fbtw










Latest









Economy to fall short of government targets – UN




By Louise Maureen Simeon |
January 16, 2022 - 12:00am 


The Philippine economy will likely fall short in achieving government targets this year as the country continues to face challenges worsened by the pandemic.








Business
fbtw













Toyota to roll out hybrid RAV4 model next month







Toyota to roll out hybrid RAV4 model next month



By Louella Desiderio |
1 hour ago 


Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. is expanding its hybrid electric vehicle lineup by bringing the hybrid RAV4 to the local market...








Business
fbtw













Unified logistics pass to start in 9 pilot sites




By Louella Desiderio |
January 16, 2022 - 12:00am 


The unified logistics pass to facilitate unhampered movement of trucks is being rolled out in nine sites for pilot implementation before being available nationwide.








Business
fbtw













DA issues bulletin to ensure quality copra production




By Catherine Talavera |
January 16, 2022 - 12:00am 


The Bureau of Agriculture and Fisheries Standards (DA-BAFS) has released a technical bulletin aimed at ensuring the quality and safety of copra production in the country.








Business
fbtw













The Big Quit




By Francis J. Kong |
January 16, 2022 - 12:00am 


Mass vaccination coverage has been improving, virus cases were dropping, and stores began opening.








Business
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with