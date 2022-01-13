BPI cuts offer period for bond sale due to 'strong demand'

The bank set the price for its latest issuance at 2.8068% yearly, with an aggregate principal amount of up to P5 billion with an option to upsize.

MANILA, Philippines — The Bank of the Philippine Islands reduced the offer period for the fourth tranche of its bonds issuance due to "overwhelming demand" from investors.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Thursday, BPI said the latest offer is part of its ongoing P100-billion bond program.

The offer period for these bonds, proceeds from which will be used for general corporate refinancing, will now finish on January 14 instead of a week later.

BPI Capital Corporation and Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited are joint lead arrangers for this bond sale.