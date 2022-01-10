

















































 
























^


 













 








Business
 
ERC keeps system loss cap for private DUs
 


Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
January 10, 2022 | 12:00am





 


MANILA, Philippines — The Energy Regulatory Commission has decided to keep the level of systems loss cap for private distribution utilities (PDUs) at 5.5 percent pending the completion of a review.


In a resolution, the ERC said it signed a partnership agreement with United Nations Office for Project Service (UNOPS) to undertake a review on the setting of new distribution feeder loss (DFL) cap for PDUs.


The power regulator said the study is expected to be completed within the year.


With the pending study, the ERC decided to maintain the approved 2021 DFL cap of 5.5 percent in 2022 onwards “until such time that a new feeder loss cap is promulgated after completion of the study or review.”


The DFL cap will cover all PDUs, except MORE Electric Power Corp., which failed to submit the minimum one-year’s worth of data from 2018 to 2020.


Under the rules, a PDU that fails to submit the minimum one-year’s data shall be assigned a DFL cap of 4.75 percent by 2022 onwards.


MORE Power was granted a franchise to provide power distribution service in Iloilo City under Republic Act 11212 signed by President Duterte on Feb. 14, 2019.


It implemented a P1.8-billion modernization program to improve the efficiency of the city’s power distribution system, cut systems losses and provide reliable, safer and cheaper electricity supply. This includes the replacement of all electric meters in the city with new meters that have been approved and had passed the standards of the ERC as a means of reducing the technical systems losses.


As of 2019, the old utility PECO had recorded systems losses (the amount of electricity lost in the inefficient distribution because of faulty lines and equipment or from pilferage) of 9.03 percent, which is way above the 6.5 percent cap imposed by ERC.


In the past four years, the DFL cap for PDUs has been on a downtrend from 6.5 percent in 2018, 6.25 percent in 2019, six percent in 2020, and 5.5 percent in 2021.


Under the Electric Power Industry Reform Act of 2001, the ERC is mandated to determine the cap on the recoverable rate of system loss based on load density, sales mix, cost of service, delivery voltage and other technical considerations.


System loss refers to unbilled power caused by pilferage and physical loss of energy when electricity passes through distribution lines, which can be passed on to consumers as stated under Republic Act 7832 or the Anti-Electricity and Electric Transmission Lines/Materials Pilferage Act of 1994.


 










 









ENERGY REGULATORY COMMISSION

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending



 



BDO shortens banking hours in Metro Manila







BDO shortens banking hours in Metro Manila



1 day ago 


BDO Unibank Inc. has shortened its weekday banking hours and will not open on weekends in the National Capital Region “as...








Business
fbtw













One BPI takes effect







One BPI takes effect



2 days ago 


The Bank of the Philippine Islands has announced its merger with BPI Family Savings Bank, its wholly owned thrift bank subsidiary,...








Business
fbtw













Leveraging technology in bringing the future of healthcare to Filipinos







Leveraging technology in bringing the future of healthcare to Filipinos



1 day ago 


If there’s any silver lining to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has definitely accelerated the application of modern technology...








Business
fbtw













Index may crash below 7,000







Index may crash below 7,000



By Iris Gonzales |
2 hours ago 


With no end in sight for record daily cases of new COVID-19 infections in the country, the stock market will continue to bear...








Business
fbtw













DA unit releases guide in assessing quality of rice







DA unit releases guide in assessing quality of rice



By Catherine Talavera |
1 day ago 


The Bureau of Agriculture and Fisheries Standards has issued an illustrative guide to equip rice farmers with knowledge on...








Business
fbtw










Latest









Easing of retail trade to recoup pandemic losses




By Elijah Felice Rosales |
January 10, 2022 - 12:00am 


The passage of a law easing the entry of foreign retailers will not only bring in fresh capital, but also create livelihood opportunities that the economy needs to bounce back from the pandemic, according to the...








Business
fbtw













SEC grants Investree Philippine license to operate on crowdfunding platform




By Iris Gonzales |
 January 10, 2022 - 12:00am 


The Securities and Exchange Commission has granted Investree Philippines Inc., a partnership between Filinvest Development Corp. and Investree Singapore, a permanent license to operate as a crowdfunding platfor...








Business
fbtw













PCCI backs DTI push to amend law on government procurement




By Louella Desiderio |
January 10, 2022 - 12:00am 


The country’s largest business organization is backing the Department of Trade and Industry in the push to amend the Government Procurement Reform Act in a bid to help local manufacturers amid the ongoing...








Business
fbtw













We need open access




By Boo Chanco |
January 10, 2022 - 12:00am 


When I first visited the United States over 30 years ago, finding one’s way in the interstate system of highways required using folded paper maps that are cumbersome to use. If you are driving alone, it is...








Business
fbtw













Poblacion girl fallout


 

By Iris Gonzales |
January 10, 2022 - 12:00am 


It’s the end of the first week of the new year and here we are feeling like 2022 is, as others have been saying, turning out to be “2020, too.” I fervently hope it’s not. I am keeping my fingers...








Business
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with