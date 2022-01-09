

















































 
























^


 













 








Business
 
JICA-funded Pasig-Marikina River project starts final stage
 


Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
January 9, 2022 | 12:00am





 


MANILA, Philippines — The final stage of the Japanese government-funded project that aims to mitigate flooding along Pasig and Marikina has finally started.


The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Japan’s bilateral aid agency, and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) recently began the fourth phase of the Pasig-Marikina River Channel Improvement Project (PMRCIP).


The entire PMRCIP, which was funded by JICA, aims to further mitigate flooding due to the overflow of Pasig and Marikina Rivers.


“The Philippines’ flood experiences tell us why it is important to have a comprehensive and resilient flood management system,” JICA chief representative Eigo Azukizawa said.


The fourth phase will implement structures such as revetments, flood walls and movable weirs that will help adjust and regulate the flow of the flood waters.


The gate structures that will be built under the project will also help protect low-lying areas in Cainta and Taytay from backflow flooding.


The project also includes non-structural measures such as information campaign and publicity, flood mitigation committee, flood hazard map and environmental monitoring.


A flood hazard map is also being prepared to promote flood evacuation activities by providing essential data to support the local governments units in formulating action plans concerning disaster risk reduction.


“Hopefully, these substantial infrastructures under the project will help save more lives and enhance Metro Manila’s resilience against extreme weather,” Azukizawa said.


PMRCIP is expected to protect communities near Pasig and Marikina River from flood damage caused by channel overflow.


The first phase, which covered the overall detailed design, was completed in March 2002. The second phase, which included Pasig River Channel improvement works from Delpan Bridge to Napindan Hydraulic Control Gate Structure, was concluded 11 years later.


It was in July 2020 when the third phase was finished, covering the Lower Marikina Channel improvement works from Napindan Channel to downstream Manggahan Floodway including additional dredging works.


The Global Climate Risk Index 2021 has ranked the Philippines as the 17th most affected country by extreme weather events. These calamities cost the country an average of $3.2 billion every year.


 










 









DPWH
JICA

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Victor Consunji tweaks a legacy







Victor Consunji tweaks a legacy



By Marianne Go |
2 days ago 


Victor Consunji, at 43, is slowly and steadily carving out his own construction and real estate company.








Business
fbtw













One BPI takes effect







One BPI takes effect



1 day ago 


The Bank of the Philippine Islands has announced its merger with BPI Family Savings Bank, its wholly owned thrift bank subsidiary,...








Business
fbtw













BSP income doubles to P67 billion in 11 months







BSP income doubles to P67 billion in 11 months



1 day ago 


The earnings of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas doubled to P67.08 billion from January to November last year compared to a...








Business
fbtw













Economy losing P3 billion weekly







Economy losing P3 billion weekly



By Elijah Felice Rosales |
1 day ago 


The Philippines stands to lose at least P6 billion amid Metro Manila’s shift to Alert Level 3, delaying the government’s...








Business
fbtw










Latest









&lsquo;No change in BSP rate stance anytime soon&rsquo;







‘No change in BSP rate stance anytime soon’



By Lawrence Agcaoili |
1 hour ago 


The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is not likely to deviate from its current accommodative monetary policy stance early this...








Business
fbtw













Globe ramps up security in SIM swap process amid rising fraud cases







Globe ramps up security in SIM swap process amid rising fraud cases



1 hour ago 


Ayala-led Globe Telecom has committed to further strengthen its robust security measures after credit card issuers reported...








Business
fbtw













 BDO shortens banking hours in Metro Manila







BDO shortens banking hours in Metro Manila



1 hour ago 


BDO Unibank Inc. has shortened its weekday banking hours and will not open on weekends in the National Capital Region “as...








Business
fbtw













Enough food supply in Level 3 areas &ndash; DA







Enough food supply in Level 3 areas – DA



By Catherine Talavera |
1 hour ago 


The Department of Agriculture is assuring the public of sufficient food supply in areas placed under Alert Level 3, including...








Business
fbtw













PLDT, Smart urge customers to transact using digital means







PLDT, Smart urge customers to transact using digital means



By Richmond Mercurio |
1 hour ago 


Telco giant PLDT Inc. and its wireless unit Smart Communications Inc. are urging their customers to transact using the group’s...








Business
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with