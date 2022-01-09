JICA-funded Pasig-Marikina River project starts final stage

MANILA, Philippines — The final stage of the Japanese government-funded project that aims to mitigate flooding along Pasig and Marikina has finally started.

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Japan’s bilateral aid agency, and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) recently began the fourth phase of the Pasig-Marikina River Channel Improvement Project (PMRCIP).

The entire PMRCIP, which was funded by JICA, aims to further mitigate flooding due to the overflow of Pasig and Marikina Rivers.

“The Philippines’ flood experiences tell us why it is important to have a comprehensive and resilient flood management system,” JICA chief representative Eigo Azukizawa said.

The fourth phase will implement structures such as revetments, flood walls and movable weirs that will help adjust and regulate the flow of the flood waters.

The gate structures that will be built under the project will also help protect low-lying areas in Cainta and Taytay from backflow flooding.

The project also includes non-structural measures such as information campaign and publicity, flood mitigation committee, flood hazard map and environmental monitoring.

A flood hazard map is also being prepared to promote flood evacuation activities by providing essential data to support the local governments units in formulating action plans concerning disaster risk reduction.

“Hopefully, these substantial infrastructures under the project will help save more lives and enhance Metro Manila’s resilience against extreme weather,” Azukizawa said.

PMRCIP is expected to protect communities near Pasig and Marikina River from flood damage caused by channel overflow.

The first phase, which covered the overall detailed design, was completed in March 2002. The second phase, which included Pasig River Channel improvement works from Delpan Bridge to Napindan Hydraulic Control Gate Structure, was concluded 11 years later.

It was in July 2020 when the third phase was finished, covering the Lower Marikina Channel improvement works from Napindan Channel to downstream Manggahan Floodway including additional dredging works.

The Global Climate Risk Index 2021 has ranked the Philippines as the 17th most affected country by extreme weather events. These calamities cost the country an average of $3.2 billion every year.