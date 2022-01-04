

















































 
























Business
 
Ayala Group lends support to electric mobility program
 


Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
January 4, 2022 | 12:00am





 


MANILA, Philippines — The Ayala Group is joining private sector efforts to fast track the development of electric mobility in the country.


The conglomerate, through Ayala-led Integrated Micro-Electronics (IMI) and partners Global Electric Transport (GET Philippines Inc.), TGOOD LINCHR, GREENSTRuM and Ayala Land installed an integrated EV charging and transport system at Ayala Malls Circuit Makati.


This follows the installation of an integrated EV charging system at Ayala Malls 30th.


GET Philippines is a global pioneer in electric mass mobility and has been deploying its line of electric shuttle buses or COMETs in the country.


Patrick Aquino, Department of Energy director, said more partnerships with the private sector were necessary to jumpstart electric mobility in the country.


“We need private partnerships that employ commercially viable and efficient solutions that will address our country’s need to hasten our move towards carbon neutrality,” Aquino said.


The e-buses are linked with an app-based membership system that provides smart and sustainable transport solutions.


Its latest model has been in operation for more than a year in the cities of Manila, Davao and more recently in Cebu, transporting more than 200,000 passengers in those key hubs.


Moving forward, GET will have more installations as the company addresses the need for more fast-charging infrastructures.


“Our goal is to turn EVs from expensive products for the few to life-changing solutions for many,” said GET president Freddie Tinga.


The company intends to deploy hundreds of EV chargers nationwide with the COMET electric shuttle network.


“Such ecosystem will result in an efficient, cost-effective, zero-emission transport system and a better, healthier experience for passengers and pedestrians alike,” Tinga said.


 










 









