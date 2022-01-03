

















































 
























^


 













 








Business
 
At least 10 firms to make PSE debut this year
 


Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
January 3, 2022 | 12:00am





 
At least 10 firms to make PSE debut this year
These include Ada Manufacturing Corp. (Adamco), a leading dealer of agriculture machines and equipment; North Star Meat Merchants Inc., a meat retailer; Bank of Commerce, the banking arm of San Miguel Corp.; Balai ni Fruitas, a subsidiary of listed Fruitas Holdings Inc.; Figaro Group, the restaurant and coffee chain and Haus Talk, a niche property player.
STAR / File
 


MANILA, Philippines — At least 10 companies are looking to debut on the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) this year to raise funds for expansion, hopeful of the economy’s prospects for recovery.


These  include Ada Manufacturing Corp. (Adamco), a leading dealer of agriculture machines and equipment; North Star Meat Merchants Inc., a meat retailer; Bank of Commerce, the banking arm of San Miguel Corp.; Balai ni Fruitas, a subsidiary of listed Fruitas Holdings Inc.; Figaro Group, the restaurant and coffee chain and Haus Talk, a niche property player.


There are also REIT offerings from Vista Land & Lifescapes Inc., SM Prime Holdings and Citicore REIT.


In the latter part of 2022, the Villar Group is also looking to list its power company, PAVI Green.


Some of these listings were planned for 2021 but due to delays in regulatory processes, the planned market debuts had been moved to this year.


Also in the pipeline is North Star, a leading meat supplier of SM. The company, led by Anthony Ng, is the leading end-to-end frozen and fresh meat supplier to around 383 SM branches.


Ed Francisco, president of BDO Capital & Investment Corp., which is handling the deal, said the company is eyeing up to P4 billion IPO.


“By buying into them, you are buying into SM, because they are the leading supplier,” Francisco said in a recent interview.


PSE president Ramon Monzon welcomes the planned listings. He said the PSE would open 2022 with the back to back IPO of Haus Talk Inc., which is targeting to list on Jan. 17 and Figaro Coffee Group Inc., which will debut on Jan. 24.


“Positioning as the first IPO for next year will be a good move for Haus Talk as fresh eyes and renewed optimism is likely for investors when starting the year,” Unicapital said in a commentary on the Haus Talk IPO.


Despite the difficult business environment brought about by the pandemic, the PSE registered a new record for capital raised in the stock market last year at P234.48 billion, breaking the P228.33 billion reported in 2020, on the back of the biggest initial public offering (IPO) in the history of the exchange and REIT listings.


For 2021, the PSE had eight IPOs, 11 follow-on offerings, four stock rights offerings and seven private placements.


“We are pleased that more companies chose to raise funds through the PSE. Their confidence in the stock market made it possible for us to achieve this record capital raising number,” Monzon said.


 










 









ECONOMY
PSE

















Philstar
























 
    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







2020 too?




By Boo Chanco |
December 31, 2021 - 12:00am 


The worst fear for the new year is its potential to become a rerun of 2020.








Business
fbtw













Philippine Airlines exits US bankruptcy







Philippine Airlines exits US bankruptcy



1 day ago 


Philippine Airlines has said it has emerged from bankruptcy after a US court approved its plan to slash up to $2 billion in...








Business
fbtw













Life hacks




By Mary Ann LL. Reyes |
January 2, 2022 - 12:00am 


The phrase “challenging year” may be a bit of an understatement if we are to describe 2021.








Business
fbtw













Virus surge spoils New Year&rsquo;s Eve for Philippine financial marts







Virus surge spoils New Year’s Eve for Philippine financial marts



2 days ago 


There were no fireworks for local financial markets on the last trading day of 2021.








Business
fbtw













Peso sheds 6% in 2021







Peso sheds 6% in 2021



By Lawrence Agcaoili |
1 day ago 


After emerging as one of the best performing currencies in the region in 2020, the peso depreciated close to the 51 to $1...








Business
fbtw










Latest









Bank lending picks up, rises for 4th month in November




By Lawrence Agcaoili |
January 3, 2022 - 12:00am 


Loans disbursed by big banks accelerated for the fourth straight month, increasing at a faster rate of four percent in November from 3.5 percent in October, as the country’s economic rebound continued to gain...








Business
fbtw













Employers target 1 million new jobs in Q1




By Louella Desiderio |
January 3, 2022 - 12:00am 


The private sector expects to achieve its goal of creating one million jobs to help the economy recover from the pandemic within the first quarter of this year, with the delay attributed to lockdowns and transportation...








Business
fbtw













Bankers cautiously optimistic for 2022




By Lawrence Agcaoili |
January 3, 2022 - 12:00am 


The heads of the country’s largest banks described 2021 as a better-than-expected year, but are cautiously optimistic about 2022 as the Philippines slowly emerges from the pandemic-induced recession.








Business
fbtw











 

Virus jitters to weigh on stocks




By Iris Gonzales |
January 3, 2022 - 12:00am 


Renewed jitters over rising COVID-19 cases have spooked the local market during the last trading day of 2021, and this is expected to carry over into the first week of the new year.








Business
fbtw













2021 Scorecard




By Wilson Sy |
January 3, 2022 - 12:00am 


2021 was a year of resilience and recovery. Despite the volatility caused by record cases of COVID, mutating variants, high inflation, and threats of interest rate hikes, markets remained strong.








Business
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with