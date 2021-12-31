

















































 
























^


 













 








Business
 
PHES concludes P1.4 billion stock rights offer
 


Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
December 31, 2021 | 12:00am





 


MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Estates Corp. (PHES), a real estate company owned by the Gatchalian family, recently concluded its P1.4 billion stock rights offering.


Proceeds from the rights offer will  be used for the acquisition of land in Bulacan, Cavite, Cebu and Iloilo as well as for general corporate purposes as the company gears up for continued growth.


The offer shares have been fully subscribed with 16.22 million rights shares fully paid and 1.43 billion rights shares  partially paid.


Of these shares, 1.37 billion shares were subscribed by the principal shareholder,  Gatchalian’s Wellex Group, and other related parties.


As a result of the rights offer,  Wellex and its affiliates ownership in PHES increased to  over 50 percent, requiring it to make a tender offer to all remaining shareholders at a price supported by a fairness opinion provided by an independent financial advisor or equivalent third party.


PHES’ last capital raising was in September 1995 when it was still listed as Philippine Cocoa Estates Corp.


 










 









GATCHALIAN
















 
Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







As more Filipinos get their shots, how long should sick workers remain isolated?







As more Filipinos get their shots, how long should sick workers remain isolated?



By Ramon Royandoyan |
1 day ago 


Is it time to cut the 14-day mandatory isolation period, especially for vaccinated employees who would test positive for...








Business
fbtw













ACEN raises investments in solar, wind projects


 




ACEN raises investments in solar, wind projects



By Danessa Rivera |
1 day ago 


ACEN Corp., the power platform of the Ayala group, is raising its investments by P7 billion each in two subsidiaries which...








Business
fbtw













Lessons from great men




By Joey Concepcion |
December 30, 2021 - 12:00am 


Few have the privilege of learning at the feet of great men. I realize I am one of those lucky few, having had as a father, Jose “Joecon” Concepcion Jr. and as an uncle, Raul T. “Ronnie”...








Business
fbtw













Poverty alleviation more challenging as pandemic drags on &ndash; PIDS







Poverty alleviation more challenging as pandemic drags on – PIDS



By Louise Maureen Simeon |
1 day ago 


It would be more challenging for the Philippines to lift people out of poverty as the pandemic keeps economic recovery hanging...








Business
fbtw













Debt pile dips to P11.93 trillion







Debt pile dips to P11.93 trillion



1 day ago 


The country’s debt pile went down to P11.93 trillion in November as the government redeemed locally issued debt papers,...








Business
fbtw





 




Latest









Decision on CARS extension likely out in Q1







Decision on CARS extension likely out in Q1



1 hour ago 


A decision on the extension of the compliance period for commitments under a program granting incentives for vehicle manufacturing...








Business
fbtw













BSP further eases rules on forex transactions







BSP further eases rules on forex transactions



By Lawrence Agcaoili |
1 hour ago 


The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has further relaxed and streamlined the requirements in foreign currency denominated transactions...








Business
fbtw













Yearender: Investment bodies upbeat; industry groups say more must be done




By Louella Desiderio |
December 31, 2021 - 12:00am 


Investment promotion agencies have high hopes that more firms will be pouring funds and expanding operations in 2022, given reforms that aim to provide a more conducive environment for business.








Business
fbtw













More investments urged in construction, IT-BPM sectors







More investments urged in construction, IT-BPM sectors



By Louella Desiderio |
1 hour ago 


The Philippines wants more foreign investments in the construction and information technology-business process management...

 






Business
fbtw













2020 too?




By Boo Chanco |
December 31, 2021 - 12:00am 


The worst fear for the new year is its potential to become a rerun of 2020.








Business
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with