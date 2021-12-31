

















































 
























^


 













 








Business
 
PLDT sees enterprise business as growth driver
 


Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
December 31, 2021 | 12:00am





 


MANILA, Philippines — Telco giant PLDT Inc. is banking on its corporate business segment to drive business growth in the years to come.


“We see the enterprise business as a growth driver in our business,” PLDT chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan said.


“Apart from the continued growth in basic connectivity and data centers, we are optimistic on the hyperscalers market and on offering solutions to more businesses, large and MSMEs,” Pangilinan said.


PLDT Enterprise is capping off the year with strong double-digit growth in critical ICT revenue streams as it supports the country’s key industries towards economic recovery.


Gains were bannered by milestone years in data center and cloud revenues, which are now a multi-billion revenue stream for the PLDT Group.


With the country being primed as the next hyperscaler destination and digital hub in Asia, PLDT has been collaborating with key government agencies on campaigns to attract global cloud and technology companies looking to expand their presence and operations in the region.


The company also continues to invest in fortifying its massive network of data center infrastructure spread all over the country.


PLDT recently announced its plan to build the largest data center in the Philippines to further boost the country’s position as a competitive and attractive destination for ICT, particularly for global hyperscalers expanding in the APAC region.


It has  embarked on aggressive international expansion efforts that include investments on Jupiter and Apricot cable system capacities to ensure hyperscale connectivity readiness going in and out of the Philippines.


This comes alongside the firm’s expansive fiber rollout in the country, enabling connectivity to business districts and powering smart city projects of various local government units (LGUs).


“There’s greater awareness among LGUs about the importance of establishing smart cities in their location. A good example of this is what we’ve done in the province of Cavite where we’ve deployed significant fiberization for the entire province – that’s a peg or a model for other LGUs to follow,” Pangilinan said.


For next year, PLDT Enterprise is gearing up to launch several products and solutions to deliver the connectivity needs of companies implementing hybrid work arrangements.


PLDT Enterprise will unveil by early 2022 new Smart Bro promo plans that will provide enterprise-grade 5G fixed wireless connectivity to businesses.


These plans will enable users to stay connected while using data-heavy tools and applications.


 










 









PLDT

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest



 










Trending







As more Filipinos get their shots, how long should sick workers remain isolated?







As more Filipinos get their shots, how long should sick workers remain isolated?



By Ramon Royandoyan |
1 day ago 


Is it time to cut the 14-day mandatory isolation period, especially for vaccinated employees who would test positive for...








Business
fbtw













ACEN raises investments in solar, wind projects







ACEN raises investments in solar, wind projects



By Danessa Rivera |
1 day ago 


ACEN Corp., the power platform of the Ayala group, is raising its investments by P7 billion each in two subsidiaries which...








Business
fbtw













Lessons from great men




By Joey Concepcion |
December 30, 2021 - 12:00am 


Few have the privilege of learning at the feet of great men. I realize I am one of those lucky few, having had as a father, Jose “Joecon” Concepcion Jr. and as an uncle, Raul T. “Ronnie”...








Business
fbtw













Poverty alleviation more challenging as pandemic drags on &ndash; PIDS







Poverty alleviation more challenging as pandemic drags on – PIDS



By Louise Maureen Simeon |
1 day ago 


It would be more challenging for the Philippines to lift people out of poverty as the pandemic keeps economic recovery hanging...








Business
fbtw













Debt pile dips to P11.93 trillion







Debt pile dips to P11.93 trillion



1 day ago 


The country’s debt pile went down to P11.93 trillion in November as the government redeemed locally issued debt papers,...








Business
fbtw










Latest









Decision on CARS extension likely out in Q1







Decision on CARS extension likely out in Q1



1 hour ago 


A decision on the extension of the compliance period for commitments under a program granting incentives for vehicle manufacturing...








Business
fbtw













BSP further eases rules on forex transactions







BSP further eases rules on forex transactions



By Lawrence Agcaoili |
1 hour ago 


The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has further relaxed and streamlined the requirements in foreign currency denominated transactions...








Business
fbtw





 







Yearender: Investment bodies upbeat; industry groups say more must be done




By Louella Desiderio |
December 31, 2021 - 12:00am 


Investment promotion agencies have high hopes that more firms will be pouring funds and expanding operations in 2022, given reforms that aim to provide a more conducive environment for business.








Business
fbtw













More investments urged in construction, IT-BPM sectors


 




More investments urged in construction, IT-BPM sectors



By Louella Desiderio |
1 hour ago 


The Philippines wants more foreign investments in the construction and information technology-business process management...








Business
fbtw













2020 too?




By Boo Chanco |
December 31, 2021 - 12:00am 


The worst fear for the new year is its potential to become a rerun of 2020.








Business
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with