PLDT sees enterprise business as growth driver

MANILA, Philippines — Telco giant PLDT Inc. is banking on its corporate business segment to drive business growth in the years to come.

“We see the enterprise business as a growth driver in our business,” PLDT chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan said.

“Apart from the continued growth in basic connectivity and data centers, we are optimistic on the hyperscalers market and on offering solutions to more businesses, large and MSMEs,” Pangilinan said.

PLDT Enterprise is capping off the year with strong double-digit growth in critical ICT revenue streams as it supports the country’s key industries towards economic recovery.

Gains were bannered by milestone years in data center and cloud revenues, which are now a multi-billion revenue stream for the PLDT Group.

With the country being primed as the next hyperscaler destination and digital hub in Asia, PLDT has been collaborating with key government agencies on campaigns to attract global cloud and technology companies looking to expand their presence and operations in the region.

The company also continues to invest in fortifying its massive network of data center infrastructure spread all over the country.

PLDT recently announced its plan to build the largest data center in the Philippines to further boost the country’s position as a competitive and attractive destination for ICT, particularly for global hyperscalers expanding in the APAC region.

It has embarked on aggressive international expansion efforts that include investments on Jupiter and Apricot cable system capacities to ensure hyperscale connectivity readiness going in and out of the Philippines.

This comes alongside the firm’s expansive fiber rollout in the country, enabling connectivity to business districts and powering smart city projects of various local government units (LGUs).

“There’s greater awareness among LGUs about the importance of establishing smart cities in their location. A good example of this is what we’ve done in the province of Cavite where we’ve deployed significant fiberization for the entire province – that’s a peg or a model for other LGUs to follow,” Pangilinan said.

For next year, PLDT Enterprise is gearing up to launch several products and solutions to deliver the connectivity needs of companies implementing hybrid work arrangements.

PLDT Enterprise will unveil by early 2022 new Smart Bro promo plans that will provide enterprise-grade 5G fixed wireless connectivity to businesses.

These plans will enable users to stay connected while using data-heavy tools and applications.