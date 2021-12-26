GMA boosts 2nd free-to-air channel

MANILA, Philippines — GMA Network Inc. continues to expand the reach and boost the reception of its second free-to-air channel GTV following its launch earlier this year.

The expansion of GTV’s reach and clarity of reception in areas outside of Mega Manila is ongoing.

Following GTV’s launch last February, GMA has commissioned six analog TV station upgrades in different parts of the country.

These are in Tandang Sora in Manila, Mt. Sto. Tomas in Benguet, Mt. Banoy in Batangas, Naga in Camarines Sur, Legazpi in Albay, and just recently, General Santos City in Mindanao.

“Viewers can also expect that more areas will be added to this growing list of upgrades by 2022 as GMA further strengthens its digital terrestrial television roll-out through transmitter upgrades,” the company said.

GMA News TV was rebranded into GTV early this year to complement main channel GMA’s strong nationwide reach.

GTV’s programming line-up consists of world-class news and public affairs, as well as entertainment shows.

GMA said GTV is now the second most-watched channel in the country.

Citing data from Nielsen Philippines, GMA said GTV recorded a total day people audience share of 11.3 percent in total Philippines from November to Dec. 11.

GTV’s closest competitors TV5 and A2Z registered 10.5 percent and 4.1 percent people audience shares, respectively.

GMA, meanwhile, remained in the top spot with a dominant 41.5 percent people audience share.

It attributed GTV’s strong performance to continuous improvement of its content, coupled with on-going efforts to expand.

GMA Network chairman and CEO Felipe Gozon earlier said the broadcast giant would continue to assert its dominance in the free TV space through sustained expansion and innovation.

Gozon said that even before the ABS-CBN shutdown, GMA was already the number one free TV station in the country, and after ABS-CBN was shut down, GMA continued to improve its reach and content in all aspects.