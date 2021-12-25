A different meaning

I’ve seen these quotes being posted everywhere on social media and I believe these best describe the year that is about to end.

“This is not the year to get everything you want. This is the year to appreciate everything we have.” – author unknown.

“Happiness comes a lost easier when you stop complaining about your problems and you start being grateful for all the problems you don’t have.” – author unknown.

Food on the table. Roof above our heads. Healthy family members and loved ones gathered to celebrate Christmas. These are simple and ordinary blessings that we have taken for granted for so many years, but now are luxuries.

Many of our kababayans are still in evacuation centers waiting for relief in terms of food and potable water from the government and other organizations. Just recently, Typhoon Odette unleashed its fury and destroyed thousands of homes, establishments, infrastructure, leaving many towns and cities without power and water supply.

When someone we know found himself trapped in Siargao Island when the typhoon made its landfall, we didn’t know for a couple of days whether or not he made it to safety. Communication lines were down and looking at SNS posts on how Odette literally wiped out the world-famous surfing destination, we feared the worst.

When we finally heard from him, we said all that they needed was food and water. Cash was king at that time and since they didn’t have that, they could not buy what they needed. They managed to find their way to the airport, but were trapped there for days not knowing when they could be flown back to Manila.

At this point, I would like to thank those who offered to extend help, including PLDT president Al Panlilio, JG Summit Group head Lance Gokongwei, Energy Secretary Al Cusi, DILG Undersecretary Nestor Quinsay and his wife, and my friend Evelyn, former PAL president Jimmy Bautista, and to the many who had to bear with my constant text and SNS messages.

Indeed, most if not all tourists in Siargao had left the island via the different repatriation and humanitarian flights and voyages that were dispatched, and have joined their loves ones back in their respective homes. Unfortunately, the locals are still there, still homeless and without electricity, not knowing when the next food and water ration will come.

The same situation is true with other provinces that were hit by Typhoon Odette, including Bohol, Palawan, Cebu, the rest of Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Island, Southern Leyte, among others.

Whatever problems we are facing right now are nothing compared to what these people are going through.

But even before Typhoon Odette, happiness has already taken on a different meaning for many of us.

Many will be celebrating Christmas less a family member or loved one because of COVID-19. Everyday, we are grateful that we are safe and disease-free.

This is the Lord’s way of reminding us of what is really important.

