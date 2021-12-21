
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
Philippines' dollar position reverts to a deficit in November
                        

                           
Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
December 21, 2021 | 10:51am

                           

                        

                                                                        
economy
The BOP is the summary of economic transactions of a country with the rest of the world during a specific period. A surplus occurs when more foreign funds enter the country against those that left while a deficit arises when the reverse happens.
Pixabay
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Foreign currency withdrawals of the national government to pay off old debts and various expenses sent the country’s external position back into a dollar deficit in November.



What’s new



The country's balance of payments (BOP) posted a $123 million deficit in November, reversing a $1.1 billion surplus recorded in October, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas reported Monday. The gap was also a turnaround from $1.47 billion surplus recorded a year ago.



In the first 11 months, the BOP position registered a surplus of $353 million.



Why this matters



The BOP is a summary of the economic transactions of a country with the rest of the world for a specific period. A BOP surplus happens when foreign fund inflows exceed outflows while a deficit occurs when the reverse takes place.



For this year, the BSP downwardly revised its forecast for the BOP position to a $1.6 billion surplus which, if realized, would be significantly lower than $16 billion surfeit recorded in 2020, as easing pandemic restrictions boost demand for dollars to pay for imports of goods and services needed to sustain a fragile economic recovery.



What the BSP says



The BSP said the deficit in November came from the national government’s foreign currency withdrawals from the central bank to settle foreign currency debt obligations and to finance various expenditures.



What an analyst says



Sought for comment, Jun Neri, lead economist at Bank of the Philippine Islandsm expects a current account deficit of about 2.5% of the country's gross domestic product next year, with a BOP deficit of about 2.8%.



"This will be largely driven by an import surge toward a new record high (Nearly $130 billion), outweighing the sustained growth in exports, remittances and BPO earnings. The outcome of the elections can have the biggest influence on the swing toward wider or narrower C/A and BoP deficits," Neri said in a Viber message.



Other figures



    
	
  • The central bank reported that the BOP deficit reduced the country’s dollar reserves to $107.72 billion as of November, which was nevertheless sufficient to cover 10.2 months’ worth of payments of services and import requirements. 
    • 




    



                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
                                                      PHILIPPINES BALANCE OF PAYMENTS
                                                      PHILSTARDATA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Joseph Chua breaks his silence
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 December 20, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
“I want to clear our name. It’s golden,” Joseph Chua tells me.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 More Japanese firms inquire about Philippines investment prospects
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
More Japanese firms inquire about Philippines investment prospects


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Japanese firms are looking for opportunities in manufacturing, power, construction and food processing in the country.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippine airlines hit by double whammy of Omicron, Odette
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippine airlines hit by double whammy of Omicron, Odette


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Local airlines have been hit by a double whammy just when they are expecting to take off with the expected surge in demand...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Globe taps telco veteran for new key position
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Globe taps telco veteran for new key position


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Globe Telecom Inc. has created a new key position in the company aimed at helping ensure that its strategic goals and performance...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Pre-COVID-19 growth still possible next year
                              


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 December 21, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Department of Finance said the economy will return to its pre-pandemic growth rate of above six percent next year as foreign investors are expected to swarm the Philippines as ownership restrictions are loo...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 IMF approves final round of debt relief for poor countries
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
IMF approves final round of debt relief for poor countries


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The IMF said Monday it had approved the fifth and final round of debt relief under a program meant to help the world's poorest...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Stocks suffer as Omicron worries unnerve investors
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Stocks suffer as Omicron worries unnerve investors


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Local stocks fell yesterday along with other Asian bourses as investors offloaded riskier assets on concerns over surging...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Japan think tank upgrades Philippine growth forecast until 2022
                              


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 December 21, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Japan Center for Economic Research expects the Philippine economy to be among the best performers in the region until next year, as the May 2022 polls will significantly drive spending.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 AG&P gets $120 million investment from Osaka Gas, JOIN
                              


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 December 21, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Atlantic Gulf and Pacific Company has secured a $120-million equity investment from Japanese consortium Osaka Gas Co. Ltd. and Japan Overseas Infrastructure Investment Corporation for Transport & Urban Development...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Dito to end 2021 with 5 million subscribers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Dito to end 2021 with 5 million subscribers


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
New major telecommunications player Dito Telecommunity expects to finish the year on a high note with over P2 billion in revenues...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with