CTBC Bank provides funding for PGH ambulance

MANILA, Philippines — CTBC Bank (Philippines) Corp., a subsidiary of the largest and most-awarded private bank in Taiwan, recently donated P3.72 million to the Philippine General Hospital Medical Foundation Inc. (PGHMFI) for the purchase of a brand new ambulance fully equipped with life support capabilities for use of the Department of Emergency Medicine of the Philippine General Hospital (PGH).

PGHMFI is a non-profit organization that serves as conduit of donations from various individuals, corporations, foundations and other funding agencies of the PGH.

The PGH has been chosen by CTBC Bank as the beneficiary of its ambulance donation given that it is the biggest COVID-19 referral hospital in the country, serving more than 600,000 patients annually, 98 percent of whom are indigent.

As with CTBC Bank Taiwan and its other overseas subsidiaries that have been helping COVID-19 relief efforts around the world, CTBC Bank Philippines has come forward since the onset of the pandemic to support the Philippine Children’s Medical Center and National Children’s Hospital through donations of protective equipment and disinfection supplies for use of hospital workers. Pediatric patients of these two children’s hospitals also received personal health and safety gears, learning kits and grocery items.