Pitmaster ramps up nationwide donations

MANILA, Philippines — Pitmaster Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of e-sabong firm Lucky 8 Star Quest Inc. of gaming tycoon Charlie “Atong” Ang, is ramping up its donation drive for much needed pandemic supplies to communities nationwide.

Executive director Caroline Cruz said in less than a year since its founding, the organization has given away hundreds of ambulance units and other essential needs.

She said Pitmaster has so far donated 137 ambulances to beneficiary local government units and provided five million facemasks and freezers, while assisting the vaccination of 9,000 persons, on its way to become a staunch partner of the government in times of crisis.

Under the leadership of Ang, Cruz said the foundation has pledged that every province would receive an ambulance.

With its strong linkage to communities and institutional partners, Pitmaster has already reached thousands of indigent Filipinos as it lived up to its name, which means “Providing Indigent Timely Medical Assistance Service and Targeted Emergency Relief.”

The foundation has also assisted close to 13,000 Filipinos with their dialysis treatments, one of the most financially draining burdens on any family dealing with kidney ailments.