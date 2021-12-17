
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
CX takes center stage in call center outsourcing in Philippines
                        

                           
Philstar.com
December 17, 2021 | 1:35pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
CX takes center stage in call center outsourcing in Philippines
Contact centers in the Philippines have become a key differentiator for companies that want to stand out from their competitors and deliver an exceptional customer experience. 
Photo Release
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — In the early 2000s, when the call center industry in the Philippines was in its infant stages, companies around the world began to recognize the value of outsourcing business processes to offshore firms. The overwhelming motivation at the time was the extraordinary cost savings that could be realized by outsourcing simple, repetitive tasks to a third party.



That, along with an increase in efficiency, the ability to scale, and an increase in ROI caused the call center outsourcing industry in the Philippines to experience explosive growth over the next two decades.



“Today, however, the focus has changed. Although those factors are all still important to SMEs around the globe, the real star of the BPO industry now is customer experience (CX),” Ralf Ellspermann, CEO of PITON-Global, an award-winning call center in the Philippines, says.



Call center outsourcing in the Philippines has evolved from a front-office support mechanism to now being a strategic business partner with a mission to not only increase efficiency and improve ROI but also to enhance existing service levels. Contact centers in the Philippines have become a key differentiator for companies that want to stand out from their competitors and deliver an exceptional CX.



To understand the importance of this and just how CX has come to be such a mission-critical function for companies, it is useful to consider the term itself. Customer experience includes all interactions a customer has with a company, whether it be online through a website, social media, email campaigns, or via a call center. CX encompasses the entire customer journey, from awareness of a product to the customer’s interaction with sales and service, to use of the product or service, and ongoing support.



“In today’s hyper-competitive global marketplace, differentiation is key. And one of the best ways for a company to distinguish itself from the competition is by delivering extraordinary CX. Frankly, consumers have come to expect this because of the standard set by companies like Amazon, which famously emphasizes the customer experience first and foremost,” Ellspermann says.



Call center outsourcing to the Philippines is key to the CX strategy. Call centers have evolved over the last two decades, going beyond simply providing friendly customer service and short hold times. They've become critical partners to multi-national companies, responsible for driving customer satisfaction and strengthening retention. This is key at a time when brand loyalty can be fleeting at best.



Today, industry-leading call centers in the Philippines are so much more than just communication channels between companies and their customers; they now function as agents of change, and they recognize that providing world-class CX is critical to their organization's success.



This commitment to CX puts a call center in the Philippines in an advantageous position to help its clients stand out from the crowd. For two decades, these centers have had their finger on the pulse of the needs of leading multinational companies and have developed their operations to the point of being the leading country in the world for call center operations today.



With a highly skilled, English-proficient workforce and world-class technology and infrastructure, these premium vendors are now the epicenter of best-in-class CX operations for companies around the globe. It's no surprise, then, that Amazon, self-described as “Earth's most customer-centric company,” launched a captive operation in the Philippines in 2018, dedicated to providing world-class 24/7 customer experience solutions to its global customers.



In terms of critical business processes, CX has taken center stage and is paramount in today’s global marketplace. Call center outsourcing to the Philippines is tantamount to partnering with world-class experts at driving superior customer experience.



“Companies that want to compete and remain ahead of their competition have recognized the value a premium call center in the Philippines brings to their CX strategy and have chosen to outsource their call center operations to these experts,” Ellspermann ends.


                        


                        



                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BPO
                                                      CALL CENTER INDUSTRY
                                                      CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Back in business
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 December 17, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
It looks like countries can’t wait to be back in business, ready or not… with or without Omicron.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 The e-sabong republic
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 December 17, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Strangers and friends alike are now hooked on e-sabong, the online version of that age-old national obsession bequeathed to us by the Spaniards.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 How foresight led Phl to low COVID cases
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joey Concepcion |
                                 December 16, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Foresight and a pro-active stance. These made the difference in what the Philippines is right now: one of the safest places in the world.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 MREIT to acquire P9.1 billion Grade A buildings
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 December 17, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
MREIT Inc., the real estate investment trust of Andrew Tan-led Megaworld Corp., has approved the acquisition of P9.1 billion worth of four prime Grade A buildings located in PEZA-registered zones, increasing the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 More Pinoys saving money for retirement – BSP
                              


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 December 17, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Placements under a voluntary retirement savings program jumped by 62 percent to P237 million as of end-September from a year ago as more Filipinos are opting to save more, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pil...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Pandemic throws more Filipinos into poverty in first half &mdash; PSA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pandemic throws more Filipinos into poverty in first half — PSA


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
More Filipinos became poor in the first half of the year, as the pandemic wiped out gains of the Duterte administration in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Asian markets slip after rally as traders consider higher rates
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Asian markets slip after rally as traders consider higher rates


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
OANDA's Craig Erlam said a gauge of possible rate hikes "was towards the hawkish end of expectations, something investors...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Solar Philippines Nueva Ecija IPO is today
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Solar Philippines Nueva Ecija IPO is today


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Nervous IPO holders with paper hands might panic at the sight of red, and opportunistic traders hoping for a rip might jump...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 MREIT buys four office towers from its parent for P9.1 billion
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
MREIT buys four office towers from its parent for P9.1 billion


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The new towers will bring MREIT’s portfolio up to 280,131 sqm of GLA and will enter the portfolio with 99% occupancy....

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PSE announces half-day trading for Christmas Eve and New Year&rsquo;s Eve
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PSE announces half-day trading for Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The basics: Market Open at 9:30 am, no recess, and then Market Close at 12:10 pm.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with