CX takes center stage in call center outsourcing in Philippines

Contact centers in the Philippines have become a key differentiator for companies that want to stand out from their competitors and deliver an exceptional customer experience.

MANILA, Philippines — In the early 2000s, when the call center industry in the Philippines was in its infant stages, companies around the world began to recognize the value of outsourcing business processes to offshore firms. The overwhelming motivation at the time was the extraordinary cost savings that could be realized by outsourcing simple, repetitive tasks to a third party.

That, along with an increase in efficiency, the ability to scale, and an increase in ROI caused the call center outsourcing industry in the Philippines to experience explosive growth over the next two decades.

“Today, however, the focus has changed. Although those factors are all still important to SMEs around the globe, the real star of the BPO industry now is customer experience (CX),” Ralf Ellspermann, CEO of PITON-Global, an award-winning call center in the Philippines, says.

Call center outsourcing in the Philippines has evolved from a front-office support mechanism to now being a strategic business partner with a mission to not only increase efficiency and improve ROI but also to enhance existing service levels. Contact centers in the Philippines have become a key differentiator for companies that want to stand out from their competitors and deliver an exceptional CX.

To understand the importance of this and just how CX has come to be such a mission-critical function for companies, it is useful to consider the term itself. Customer experience includes all interactions a customer has with a company, whether it be online through a website, social media, email campaigns, or via a call center. CX encompasses the entire customer journey, from awareness of a product to the customer’s interaction with sales and service, to use of the product or service, and ongoing support.

“In today’s hyper-competitive global marketplace, differentiation is key. And one of the best ways for a company to distinguish itself from the competition is by delivering extraordinary CX. Frankly, consumers have come to expect this because of the standard set by companies like Amazon, which famously emphasizes the customer experience first and foremost,” Ellspermann says.

Call center outsourcing to the Philippines is key to the CX strategy. Call centers have evolved over the last two decades, going beyond simply providing friendly customer service and short hold times. They've become critical partners to multi-national companies, responsible for driving customer satisfaction and strengthening retention. This is key at a time when brand loyalty can be fleeting at best.

Today, industry-leading call centers in the Philippines are so much more than just communication channels between companies and their customers; they now function as agents of change, and they recognize that providing world-class CX is critical to their organization's success.

This commitment to CX puts a call center in the Philippines in an advantageous position to help its clients stand out from the crowd. For two decades, these centers have had their finger on the pulse of the needs of leading multinational companies and have developed their operations to the point of being the leading country in the world for call center operations today.

With a highly skilled, English-proficient workforce and world-class technology and infrastructure, these premium vendors are now the epicenter of best-in-class CX operations for companies around the globe. It's no surprise, then, that Amazon, self-described as “Earth's most customer-centric company,” launched a captive operation in the Philippines in 2018, dedicated to providing world-class 24/7 customer experience solutions to its global customers.

In terms of critical business processes, CX has taken center stage and is paramount in today’s global marketplace. Call center outsourcing to the Philippines is tantamount to partnering with world-class experts at driving superior customer experience.

“Companies that want to compete and remain ahead of their competition have recognized the value a premium call center in the Philippines brings to their CX strategy and have chosen to outsource their call center operations to these experts,” Ellspermann ends.